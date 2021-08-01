KFH Honors “Forsah” Representative to Silicon Valley





Kuwait: The “Forsah” program graduates with a group photo after their honor.

Kuwait: Zeyad Al-Omar, Chief Human Resources Officer of the KFH Group, emphasizes the importance of investing in talent and unleashing the power of young people by enabling them to meet global standards of expertise, skills and knowledge. I emphasized. The statement was made at the awards ceremony for KFH employees who graduated from the “Forsah” Academy, which constitutes a delegation program to Silicon Valley in the United States.

Omar said KFH is empowering its employees’ innovative digital mindset and every effort to grow and develop creativity in a variety of areas including digitization, IT, fintech, artificial intelligence, BlockChain and cybersecurity. He added that he is enthusiastic about supporting.

He found that the “Forsah” program is compatible with KFH’s trends and strategic plans to strengthen its pioneering role in digitalization, which is an important factor in a bank’s various activities and businesses. I repeated it. This program demonstrates KFH’s interest in national talent and the development of careers and skills according to global standards and abilities.

KFH enjoys a long record of hiring and developing talent in the country, adding that it has the highest number of employees in Kuwait among banks and private companies in Kuwait. Kuwait’s recruitment rate in new employment schemes over the past few years has reached 97% to 99%, reiterating KFH’s success in national talent recruitment and development strategies.

Omar added that the graduates passed an intensive and advanced internship program during their delegation to Silicon Valley, including workshops, field visits to Microsoft, Google, Apple, Ripple and other major tech companies. I did. The program also included visits to the laboratories of the largest and most advanced American universities in the field of digitization, such as Berkeley University in California.

Field visits were also made to the Silicon Valley Innovation Center, Global Banking Group’s BNP Paribas, other global organizations, and reputed FinTech companies. The program includes an intensive presence at Microsoft-Turkey and KFH Turkey, a leading digitization bank, consisting of a research and innovation center and hundreds of engineers.

Forsah program graduates designed to enhance FinTech’s digital innovation for artificial intelligence products, operational automation, smart branches, e-commerce and finance, customer loyalty analysis, information science, digital applications, and trainees. Acquired knowledge about some other programs that have been done.

Omar emphasized the importance of continuing education careers, knowledge enrichment, and keeping up with the latest trends in all aspects of the banking industry, thereby achieving professional success and a developed career. KFH added that it is keen to increase its investment in training and design training programs through a dedicated digital platform dedicated to training and skills development. KFH believes that talent is a fundamental asset, a powerful force for an organization’s success, mitigating performance indicators and improving efficiency.

Meanwhile, graduates praised the importance of the “Forsah” program and the rich content that gave them major academic and professional value. They emphasized that this is surely reflected in bank performance, implements specific ideas that contribute to the development and promotion of business, and guides customers to design digital products and services that meet their aspirations. ..

They added that the program is diverse and rich in academic lectures and technical projects. The program also included the digitization of global institutions, a creative work environment culture, methods of avoiding traditional thinking, and identification of fast and flexible performance as part of a culture of change and innovation.

The “Forsah” program has accommodated Kuwaiti graduates who are prominent in the technical field of local and international universities. The program included training sessions on the best and most advanced IT applications in the banking sector. This program participates in the development and recruitment of trainees’ self-sufficiency to serve KFH and its customers.

The award ceremony will be held at KFH headquarters in the presence of Group CEOs Abdulwahab Al-Roshood, Zeyad Alomar, Group Chief Operating Officer Abdullah Abu-Al-Hous, Executive Manager – Talen Management Imad Mirza, Senior Manager – Talen Development Mohammed Assadieh. It was held in. And a graduate of the “Forsah” program.

