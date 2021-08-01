



Google data showed that Suffolk people continue to choose parks during warm weather after most of the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

Tracking data from search engines compares the time spent at different locations compared to the baseline from January 3, 2020 to February 6, 2020, before the pandemic occurred.

In July, Suffolk residents went to parks, public beaches, marina, dog parks, squares and public gardens 102% more than the previous Covid.

Retail, hospitality and recreation visits also increased by 3% compared to baseline, but increased by 15% in supermarkets and pharmacies.

However, public transport and workplaces fell by 28% and 37%, respectively, even though the government says people are free to return to their offices.

However, the data will vary by region of Suffolk.

Baberg residents go to restaurants, cafes and shops 11% less than before the pandemic, but travel to parks and outdoor spaces has increased by 62%.

Retail and recreational visits have also declined by 18% compared to Ipswich’s baseline, but 34% fewer have returned to the office compared to before the pandemic.

In Mid Suffolk, shop visitors increased by 14%, while in Suffolk Coastal, retail and recreation increased by 45%.

The Suffolk Coastal has attractions such as Aldeburgh and Thorpeness.

Travel to supermarkets and pharmacies increased by 20%, and visits to parks and outdoor areas increased by 130% in the area.

In the Waveney area, retail and recreational visits increased by 25%, supermarkets and pharmacies increased by 28%, and parks and open spaces increased by a whopping 223%.

In West Suffolk, retail and recreational visits increased by only 4%, while supermarket and pharmacy travel increased by 9%.

However, visits to the park increased by 89%.

Public transport usage appears to be declining across Suffolk, down 20% in Mid Suffolk, 30% in Ipswich, 34% in Babergh and 37% in West Suffolk.

Waveney and Suffolk Coastals also saw a 14% reduction in public transport usage.

Travel to work in Suffolk has decreased by more than 30%.

