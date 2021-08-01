What is it, how to download





Google Meet has released a stand-alone web app, also known as the Progressive Web Apps (PWA). Google announced in a blog post. PWAs are a type of application software that is delivered via a web browser and offers the benefits of a regular smartphone or desktop app, such as when working offline or in poor network conditions. Software giants said that Meet’s PWA “has the same functionality as Google Meet on the web, but because it’s a standalone app, it’s easy to find and use, and it streamlines your workflow because you don’t have to switch tabs.” It explains. Standalone apps will be available a few days after Zoom releases its own web app that offers similar benefits.

PWAs run on all devices with Google Chrome browser version 73 or later (version 73 was released in March 2019). This means that Meet PWA works on Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux devices. In a blog post, Google explains that some users of paid plans can also use the Meet web app. Organization administrators with paid plans in Google Workspace can use the Help Center to automatically install progressive web apps for their users and manage PWA access. To download the Meet web app, open the website in Chrome and look for the install button on the right side of the URL bar.[インストール]Click to open the Meet app in a new tab.To uninstall the app and return to the web browsing experience, open the website in your Chrome browser, open the app and go to the top right[その他]After clicking[アンインストール]Click. [site name]..

Google states that some users may be able to access Google Meet PWA within 15 days from August 2nd. I was able to find the feature in Chrome during the test. Meet PWA is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google accounts. Google also offers PWAs for Gmail, Documents, Drives, YouTube, Documents and Spreadsheets. To manage your PWA, please visit this website in Chrome.

