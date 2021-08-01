Dubai Hospitality Group Announces Launch of Two New High-Tech Food Startups





Lab Holding, a new DIFC-based hospitality group, has announced the launch of two new food technology startups through its startup studio. Lab Holding aims to provide an ecosystem of hospitality and food technology solutions aimed at addressing the challenges facing companies in the food and beverage and technology industries.

The company aims to leverage the experience of startup studio members to build ventures and serve growth markets by reducing startup revenue risk and cost and resource duplication. The company aims to work with future entrepreneurs to further expand its regional expertise in the food technology sector over the next five years.

Its vision is to enable serial entrepreneur to quickly expand locally and internationally to test as many products as possible in the local market in 6-9 months. During the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020, food tech solutions became indispensable, and launching businesses in the digital sector to quickly adapt to the forced change behavior of the masses could not be ignored. Lab Holding CEO Ahmed Sale looks forward to the future by sharing market knowledge and experience by creating solutions for both businesses and consumers.

The launch of a startup studio focused on F & B / hospitality helps to establish small ventures and implement business strategies effectively and efficiently by leveraging the expertise gathered within the members. , Provides investors with minimal risk, says Talectage, a portfolio manager at Lab Holding.

Earlier this year, Food Tech Valley was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, to explore future city planning. Launched in partnership with the Ministry of Water Security and Wasle Property. A smart, food-independent city.

An initiative aimed at helping the United Arab Emirates achieve the goals of National Food Security Strategy 2051 will provide food self-sufficiency in the early stages of its launch, ensuring sustainability and resource conservation. Focus on strategic projects to achieve. State for food and water security.

Food Tech Valley has four major clusters: Agricultural Technology and Engineering, Food Innovation Centers, R & D Facilities, and Advanced Smart Food Logistics Hub.

