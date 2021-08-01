Brave website spoofing uses Google Ads to spread malware through search engine results





Brave’s website spoofing was successful on top of Google’s search results after using a high-tech Titan advertising platform. Fake sites spread malware to users.

(Photo: DENIS CHARLET / AFP via Getty Images) The photo taken on September 3, 2019 is Google, a US multinational technology and internet service company, displayed on a tablet screen in Lille, northern France. Shows the logo.

Another potential rival in Chrome, a malicious person behind a fake web page in the Brave browser, has found a clever way to use Google search results to spread victims.

According to GizChina, Google Search is the majority of reliable platforms whenever you’re looking for reliable information online, such as person details, product specifications and prices, and even newly discovered apps like Brave. is.

But this time around, users of popular search engines who trust the reliability of the platform have been involved in the scam.

Brave website spoofing and Google ads

Arstechnica has discovered that fake Brave.com is being pushed further with the help of Google Ads. This suggests that even users who are familiar with the platform’s technology are likely to be hooked on it.

The outlet also revealed the scammer’s clever tactics, revealing that a malicious person had registered a domain to display “bravè.com” via the browser’s address bar. The scammer used a code called Punycode to mask the registered domain “xn--brav-yva”.[.]”com” is similar to a real Brave website.

As a result, even a cautious internet user can click on a clever replica of an official website.

It’s worth noting that Brave’s website spoofing is above the actual page of the search results browser. That’s how Google Ads works.

However, the domain displayed on Google is mckelveytees.com. This is another site focused on apparel retailing.

Also read: Google Removes Sugar Daddy Dating App from Play Store-Why

Brave website spoofing with malware

Fake websites contain malware that has the power to steal sensitive data and control your browser.

Users with Brave spoofing are in the middle of the page in orange.[ブレイブをダウンロード]Click the button to activate the virus. Then, instead of getting a browser Torah, the user allows a malicious person to steal data.

Brave web developer Jonathan Sampson said the orange button downloads a 303MB-sized ISO image that contains a single executable file to launch malware.

The virus in the Brave Replica is an old malware called by multiple names such as SectopRat and ArchechClient.

German security software company G Data said it analyzed the infamous malware in 2019 and found that Trojans could access the victim’s desktop.

In February, a security company conducted a follow-up and added that the virus was updated with additional features such as Chrome and Firefox browser history theft and system profiling.

Elsewhere, hackers used Discord to spread over 14,000 malware URLs.

Related article: TrickBot malware comes with a new “tvnc Dll” module that infects your system and installs more viruses on your machine.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Teejay Boris Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

