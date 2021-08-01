Google cruises the resurgence of digital advertising and the interests of retail clients





Alphabet reported total revenue of approximately $ 61.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up 62% from the previous year. The company’s second-quarter profit surged from $ 7 billion in 2020 to $ 18.5 billion this year.

Amazing growth rates can be misleading. The second quarter of last year was a catastrophe. Alphabet (or formerly Google) reported a decline in annual revenue for the first time. According to CFO Ruth Porat, in addition to last year’s pandemic, Google unexpectedly recorded nearly $ 1 billion in savings when server equipment exceeded expectations in terms of useful life.

She forecasts growth based on strong digital advertising revenue in the first half of this year, given that the rise in coronavirus case rates has not recovered and advertising growth may not continue at this pace. increase. warning.

But even that single grain of salt was a big quarter for Google.

One investor said Google Search hasn’t seen this level of growth for years, even after seeing growth over two years.

According to Pichai, the second quarter reflects the growing online activity of consumers and the growing power of spending by advertisers.

However, there are certain ad growth opportunities that stand out in Google’s revenue.

The big ones are retail and e-commerce.

Chief Business Officer Philip Schindler said retailers were the largest growth driver for paid search revenue, jumping from about $ 16.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020 to $ 29.2 billion. Retail also contributed significantly to the overall increase in advertising.

According to Sindler, Google Cloud Platform is adopting many new retail clients. These retailers are developing increasingly valuable search businesses as more customers shop online. He also pointed out integration with e-commerce site operators and payment processors (Shopify, Square, GoDaddy, WooCommerce).

“YouTube has a lot of room for e-commerce,” said CEO Sundar Pichai. In the second quarter, the company allowed YouTube sellers or creators to upload product catalogs that appear with the content. Payment processing partners or Google can convert instant sales.

YouTube itself is the main growth channel. YouTube’s second-quarter advertising revenue surged from $ 3.8 billion last year to $ 7 billion.

Apart from the shopping integration, more than 120 million people watched YouTube on their smart TVs this quarter, Schindler said. This is an increase from 100 million a year ago.

“CTV is the fastest growing consumer service we have,” he said.

Google also emphasized partnerships with creators and publishers. In the last three months, Google has paid more YouTube creators than any other quarter, according to Pichai. Google also sent more traffic to third-party sites in the network than in the previous quarter. Given that the summer season of the second quarter is usually not the busiest time on the Internet, it is a sign of strong growth.

Schindler says the results are still bad, especially in the commerce space, despite the significant increase in search revenue already this year. Sponsored product advertising, which drives Google’s search revenue, is one of the most successful areas these days. Google is also in a position to draw in the retail marketing budget historically spent on coupon campaigns and local store sales.

“89% of commerce is still done offline,” he said. “There is still room to leverage the budget traditionally used for local advertising and more.”

