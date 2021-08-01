How three non-technical women help fight tech fears among Indian nonprofits





(LR) Tech4Good Community co-founders Anusha Meher Bhargava, Rinju Rajan, Akhila Somanath | Credits: Tech4Good Community

New Delhi: Three women from different parts of India, Rinju Rajan, Anusha Meher Bhargava and Akhila Somanath, are not technicians. But technology and its potential as a positive force is now the lifeline that drives their work.

Rajan, Bhargava, and Somanath, who have no education in information technology, have started nonprofits in India to help small nonprofits, especially small ones, abandon their fears of technology. The idea is to broaden their horizons and give them a place of equal competition with big guns.

Founded in 2018, the Tech4Good (T4G) community works through a group of technical volunteers called technical mentors, gathered from companies such as Google and Facebook. ..

Nonprofits raise awareness of the use of technology through social media and hold workshops where each participating nonprofit flags the exact problem and collates it with technical leaders who can solve it. ..

T4G also aims to facilitate software sourcing by guiding organizations to the right software vendors, negotiating sound deals and advising on budget-friendly solutions. A network of connections developed with multiple technology companies can help facilitate this goal.

Over the last three years, the company claims to have supported as many as 600 nonprofits.

How they got together

Of the three co-founders, only Rajan learned at the Institute of Technology. However, IIT-Madras Alum received an Integrated Master’s degree in R & D from the Institute as part of a liberal arts and social sciences program.

Rajan believes that her tendency to see technology as a solution could be the result of IIT’s roots. My friend is an engineer and I think I was influenced by my friends and IIT professors who think of technology as a positive force.

Somanath is a graduate of Psychology, Journalism and English and started volunteering at the age of 17 in a non-profit organization.

By the time I was nearly 18, I noticed that my friend was out at a party and somehow taught the kids. She told The Print that it was what I really liked.

Bhargava, on the other hand, is a graduate of literature and holds a master’s degree in international affairs. She loves to draw digital art, which she describes as a self-taught hobby.

There was no trio epiphany moment that prompted them to set up the T4G. Instead, as they say they were together, it was a series of events that led to something else.

All three worked in the non-profit sector and were directly aware of how technology could become an equalizer. For example, a small non-profit organization in rural Karnataka offered the same opportunity to find resources such as funding (such as an online crowdfunding platform). ) Larger nonprofits will have.

The three met at the NGO Amnesty International, where they worked together and fostered friendships.

I regarded them (Rajan and Somanas) as sincere individuals and believed that their work reflected their values, Bargaba said.

After that, I decided to start T4G.

Somanath describes its purpose as follows: Nonprofits are trying to solve some of the most difficult problems in the world. But in my experience, nonprofits are hesitant to adopt technology.

Bhargava added: If a large for-profit company uses software or apps, it’s a realization that it must be expensive and complex to use.

The T4G core team is currently dispersed across the country. Bargaba works in both Lucknow and Mumbai, while Rajan and Somanas work in Bangalore. Two resident technical experts, Santhosh Lourdraj and Guruprakash Sekar, are based in Chennai. The latter two manage the T4G workshop and maintain its online platform.

(LR) Lourdraj, Bhargava, Rajan, Sekar, Somanath | Credits: Tech4Good Community

Since its formation, the team has worked far from their city and has had occasional meetings at their office on Wheeler Road, Bangalore.

Bargaba: As a team of non-technical people working remotely for nearly three years, we want to give an example of what technology has nothing to fear.

T4G is registered as a non-profit organization under Section 8 of the Indian Companies Act. This law applies to businesses whose purpose is to promote commerce, art, science, sports, education, research, social welfare, religion, charity, environmental protection, and more. Such other objects.

Such companies do not act for profit, but must apply the profits earned to drive the goals of the organization. There are an estimated 3 million nonprofits in India.

The operation of T4G, including salaries for the three co-founders and two other staff, will be through financial grants.

We are currently receiving two such grants under the Facebook Pragati-The / Nudge Center for Social Innovation Accelerator Program. This is a CSR initiative of a social media giant leveraging an Indian-based high-tech non-profit incubator, the second is based in Mumbai. The EdelGive Foundation is a charitable initiative of Edelweiss, a financial services company that funds and supports NGOs.

Currently working with 25 volunteers, nonprofits are aiming to double that number.

Support during a pandemic

With almost all work going online in the light of Covid’s limitations, the greatest opportunity for T4G to encourage the use of technology occurred during the pandemic.

With the advent of Covid, the non-profit sector fell into overdrive and sought to end more relief efforts sooner. T4G saw it as the perfect storm to show what technology can bring to organizations that are only active online.

T4G launched an online workshop to train about 350 nonprofits on software that can be used during a pandemic, from data collection and process management tools to project management tools. Nonprofits have also been led towards software subscription exemptions and discounts.

Rajan said a very important part of maintaining the T4G model is to constantly network with organizations funding nonprofits and secure discounts from software companies. rice field.

For example, the workshop series during Covid was sponsored by software company Salesforce, investment company Omidyar Network India working in the social work sector, and the EdelGive Foundation.

According to co-founders, it’s also important to build relationships with tech companies so that employees can volunteer to teach in workshops through T4G. So far, T4G volunteers have been gathered from Google, Facebook, Salesforce, Atlassian, Razorpay and change.org.

Talking to ThePrint, the two nonprofits that T4G has worked with explained how their associations helped optimize operations.

People for Action Education Nonprofit Transform Schools Operations Director Tanushree Narain Sharma said he was introduced to the online work tool Trello at the T4G workshop.

With Trello, you can see the entire organization visually placed in front of you without having to browse dozens of emails.

Pratip Ganguly, a member of Sunbird Trust, another education sector NGO operating in the northeast, said he was facing difficulties in writing down the details of hundreds of beneficiaries and then transferring them to an Excel sheet.

Ganguly said at a T4G online workshop he heard about OpenDataKit, an open source software aimed at helping data collection in “resource-constrained settings.”

The OpenDataKit was ideal because in remote areas where the Sunbird Trust was working, the internet didn’t have to work and data could be conveniently uploaded whenever a connection was available.

(Edited by Sunanda Ranjan)

