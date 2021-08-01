UMK Lab to stimulate innovation





Just 6 km from Kota Bharu and about a 5-minute drive from Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, it is a valley of knowledge for young people across the country to work, collaborate and innovate to solve real-world problems.

This is the site of Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), Malaysia’s top entrepreneurial university.

As of June 2021, the university has 1,551 active student entrepreneurs and 845 registered student companies.

Based on a tracer survey conducted by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), UMK generated 13% (2019) and 14.8% (2020) of graduate entrepreneurs in Malaysia, and graduate employers compared to the national average of 4.6%. We are proud of the ability rate. Over 90% of graduation classes over the last two years.

The UMKs brand as a major entrepreneurship education hub is also increasingly recognized. The university was recently appointed to lead a national collaborative effort to develop the MOHE Entrepreneurship Integrated Education Guide (EIE) launched by the Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

Noraini acknowledged that EIE is focusing on six curriculum development entrepreneurship programs. Basic / basic knowledge of entrepreneurship, advanced knowledge of entrepreneurship, business knowledge, additional curriculum, human development skills, apprenticeship of entrepreneurship.

Noraini said the EIE will focus on the importance of interrelationships between the curriculum and the real world of business, and problem-based experiential learning. The EIE also emphasizes the importance of technology-based curriculum and the need to strengthen IPT-industry-community relationships to support the success of the entrepreneurial agenda at IPT.

For UMK, strategic thinking and careful execution are the keys to its achievements. UMK is consciously planned as an exciting environment and a hub for innovation, where students and faculty work together to create and innovate value.

The university is deliberately located within a dynamic and prosperous business district that brings together retailers, manufacturers, transportation, restaurants and other businesses of all sizes and sizes.

From the entrance to the university’s city campus to the academic area, student-managed food carts and restaurants line the streets.

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad at the launch of the IPT Entrepreneurship Mental Action Plan 2021-2025 and the Entrepreneurship Integrated Education Guide (EIE) in February 2021.

Since then, the pandemic has slowed physical business activity, but the online business is gaining momentum. Recent statistics show that more and more students are engaged in online and gig economy activities.

Once on campus, you’ll quickly discover the university’s innovation-oriented structure and ecosystem for providing entrepreneurship education.

Apart from nine faculties and four centers specializing in entrepreneurship, the Comprehensive UMK Entrepreneurship Institute (UMKEI) is the Entrepreneurship Education Development Center (CEED), Small Business Institute (ISME), And coordinates three key units of Global Entrepreneurship Studies. And the Innovation Center (GERIC). They focus on entrepreneurship education, SME skill-up and skill-up, and innovation.

In line with the global impetus for the digital economy and to equip faculty and students for future work, UMK is an artificial intelligence focused on research and industrial cooperation in IR 4.0 knowledge and skills. And established the Big Data Research Institute (AIBIG).

AIBIG works closely with the Data Sciences Department, which offers a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology.

At the Bachok Campus, the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Center (CEAC) actively trains students and engages in value-driven gig economy activities.

UMK is also committed to food availability and agricultural sustainability and innovation through the Jeri Food Farm Valley (JFFV) and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubator Complex (IEIC) on the Jeri Campus, a two-hour drive from Kotabal. I have invested.

Towards an Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurship

UMK has successfully instilled entrepreneurial culture and behavior in its students, but the next step is to incorporate innovation-driven entrepreneurship.

In a turbulent, volatile and uncertain business environment, young entrepreneurs need to be agile and creative.

Overall, they need to be able to leverage and integrate new technologies to deliver quantum value and extend proven solutions.

To this end, UMK recently established the Ignite Venture Innovation Lab, Malaysia’s first campus-based technology startup incubation and acceleration hub.

Ignite Venture Lab is working with AIBIG to work with multiple technology entrepreneurs around the world to take advantage of new technologies such as AI, VR, blockchain, IoT, cloud computing and big data analytics. We train students and faculty on how to innovate and solve technology. World problems.

The lab employs Microsoft-certified 21st Century Learning Design (21CLD) for real-world problem solving, creativity and innovation, collaboration / responsibility sharing, critical thinking, skilled communication, responsible applications for digital tools, and more. Provides students with IR4.0 skills. Learning and life.

The lab’s goals are in line with Malaysia’s key development goals, as encapsulated below.

> 12th Malaysia Plan (using IR4.0)

> Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (Major Economic Growth Activities)

> Malaysia Higher Education 4.0 Framing (Adapts to IR 4.0’s Changing Requirements),

> National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 (High-growth and innovation-led company)

> The recently announced Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and National 4IR Policy targets Malaysia as an innovation country by 2030.

The vision of the UMK Ignite Venture Innovation Lab is also in sync with the recently launched Festival of Ideas MOHE initiative to stimulate creativity and innovation in the academic community.

In Norini’s words, this festival aims to implement ideas that address the challenges facing our country.

Activities, influences, partnerships

Over the next five years, the Ignite Venture Innovation Lab aims to foster several high-growth technology companies.

During the same period, more than 10,000 UMK students participated in the lab’s innovation capacity building activities.

These skills allow them to manage their profitable businesses and engage in value-added, high-paying jobs that characterize the innovation economy.

In just three months since its inception, the lab has taught more than 150 students about creating new technology ventures. A total of 27 teams of 120 of these students participated in the Idea Camp Stage of the Malaysia Global Innovation and Creativity Center (MaGIC) University Startup Challenge (USC).

Under the guidance of the lab, five teams (30 students) have reached the USC semi-final stage and are currently receiving guidance from the lab to win the contest.

Showing their belief and confidence in the lab’s vision, several local and international organizations have agreed to work with and support the Ignite Venture Innovation Lab.

These include MaGIC, Malaysia Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC), InnoThink Advisory (Malaysia), Microsoft, The Garage at Northwestern University (Chicago, USA), Clay Christensen Institute (Boston, USA), EnCube Labs (India), Ventures Platform. included. (Nigeria).

Defend an innovative entrepreneurial spirit

Ultimately, Malaysia after 2020 is expected to become a hub for innovation and a knowledge-driven economy.

This will create the next generation of future-related entrepreneurs and business leaders who are tasked with creating quality jobs at home while supporting the country’s assumed global competitiveness and high-income status. Is important for.

At the heart of achieving this goal is quality entrepreneurship education. It is offered through an effective new model of practical and informal entrepreneurship education that focuses on solving real-world problems using digital technology.

This is what UMK is driving at the new Ignite Venture Innovation Lab.

Professor Datuk Dr Noor Azizi Ismail is Vice President of the University of Kelantan, Malaysia.

