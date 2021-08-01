Google Stadia Jobs Suggests Future White Label for Platform





The new Google Stadia job listing seems to suggest that Google plans to rebrand the service as a platform adopted by other developers.

The first job listing discovered by 9to5Google is responsible for the product manager at Google’s headquarters in California. There’s one interesting section that seems to indicate that Google is planning Stadia.

In addition to building your own video gaming platform, there is an important opportunity to make the infrastructure and tools available to partners who want to build their own interactive streaming platform. Our goal is to build a long-term, sustainable business that will help the industry grow across games and other interactive streaming applications.

This segment describes what is called white labeling when a company removes its own brand from a service or platform and adopts it for another company. Many home-branded products in stores such as Asda and Tesco are white-labeled because they are manufactured by third-party companies and sold as first-party products.

Google Stadia controller. Credit: Google

Providing Google Stadia as a platform allows third-party developers to host their own streaming services without building infrastructure. For Google, it means that the Stadia platform will continue to be the center of cloud gaming, but you don’t have to work on first-party or third-party development or publishing.

Google launched the Stadia cloud streaming platform in 2019, allowing consumers to play games over internet connections. After falling short of initial sales expectations, Google began shrinking its platform and closed its Stadia development studio in February of this year.

According to the job listing, Google will continue to push the service to more devices. Successful candidates will need to work with vendors to expand the ecosystem of devices that support Stadias’ hardware and software requirements.

In other game news, fan-made The Legend of Zelda tact mods add Metal Gear Solid Snake to the game.

The mod also replaces the Links Hero Sword with a Reverse Grip Combat Knife and his bow and arrow with USP.

