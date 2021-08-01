Google data does not show returning to the office for Croydon workers





The data suggest that Croydon’s workplace was quieter than the last seven days during the first week without Covid’s restrictions.

Following the so-called “Freedom Day” on July 19th, business leaders will see a hybrid work model that encourages a mix of telecommuting and field work behind a slight dip in workplace activity across the UK. It states that it is possible.

Google uses location data from phones and other personal devices to track trends in people’s movements in different parts of our daily lives.

Compare your footsteps in five areas outside your home, including retail and recreation, supermarkets and pharmacies, parks, public transport, and workplaces, with the five-week baseline period recorded prior to the Covid-19 crisis.

In Croydon, average workplace activity for the week starting July 19 was 30% below normal levels.

This was a slight decrease from 28% last week when the government ordered to work from home when possible.

Throughout the UK, average workplace activity has also dropped slightly from normal levels of 24% to 26%.

The Confederation of British Industry, which conducted a recent survey, said it was not surprising that there was no change nationwide, and less than one in 20 business leaders considered returning staff completely from the office to work. It was revealed that it was.

According to a survey commissioned by the University of Leeds, the majority were thinking of introducing a hybrid model in which employees work from home or in the office.

Maxine Bligh, director of CBI representing companies across the UK, said: Employees also felt the benefits in terms of health and welfare. ”

She added that many people must self-quarantine because they may come into contact with people who carry the coronavirus. This can also affect the level of activity in the workplace.

With the final lifting of the limit on July 19, there was no social distance and no limit on the number of people who could meet indoors and outdoors.

The nightclub has been allowed to reopen, allowing it to host large-scale music and sporting events.

Activity at retail stores and recreational facilities was 13% below normal levels, according to Google data for the week ending July 25 in Croydon. It was 17% below the previous week. In supermarkets and grocery stores, it was 13% higher than usual. Increased from 11. % The previous week’s activity above exceeded pre-pandemic measurements in parks and public spaces by 58%-above 67% in the last 7 days and 38% below the public transport baseline-previous Throughout the UK, retail and recreation have seen the largest increase in activity after a free day, 10% below pre-pandemic levels for the week leading up to July 18, the following week. Was 5% below.

The increase in activity was welcomed by the British Association of Independent Retailers.

Andrew Goodacre, Chief Executive Officer, said:

