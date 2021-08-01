The only reason to install Windows 11 is because of personal preference





Q: Do I need to buy a new computer for Windows 11? I heard that it is necessary if you use a new operating system.

— JT, Fort Earrings

A: At this time, Microsoft requires the following specifications for all computers that want to install Windows 11. Processors of 1 GHz or higher. A monitor or display with 4 gigabytes of RAM, 64 GB of hard drive space, and a resolution of at least 720 dots per inch.

A complete list of Windows 11 hardware requirements can be found at microsoft.com / en-us / windows / windows-11-specifications.

Previous: I had a problem when I was asked to install Windows 11. what can I do?

Other Computer Help: Is there any information about Windows 11?

By the way, my taskbar keeps resetting, do you have any ideas?

If your computer meets or exceeds these requirements, you’re fine with installing a new operating system, and you don’t need to buy a new system or upgrade your current system just to install Windows 11.

However, to be honest, it’s probably best to at least double these requirements for your computer, as you need to consider not only the operating system, but also the needs of programs and other hardware installed on your machine.

If your computer does not currently have these specifications, you can upgrade the hardware of the system itself to match or exceed them. In other words, if your system can support upgrades, not all computers can. Possible — Purchase a new system with these specifications pre-installed or continue to use the machine until it is no longer available in Windows 10.

As mentioned in other columns of recent topics, Windows 10 will be fully supported and will continue to work until 2025. Because of this, Windows 11 isn’t a mandatory or urgent upgrade, it’s just released and will take some time. The first bug you use every day has been fixed — you don’t have to install Windows 11 now or buy a new system to upgrade.

At this point, the only reason to install it is for personal preference.

In that case, if you’re not sure if your system can handle it, talk to your technician and share your computer manufacturer and model with him. Whether he or she can upgrade the current computer to Windows 11 or not, and / or the system hardware to meet the requirements of Windows 11.

Do you like taking screenshots such as tweets?

Do you like taking screenshots of websites, posts, tweets, etc. for use on your social media channels? Second, this free browser-based tool (screenshot.guru) may be a good choice.

Enter the absolute URL of the website or social media post you want to capture in the blank[スクリーンキャプチャ]Just click a button. After a while, the image will be available for download. Then you can: Please repost to your heart’s content.

The site also offers free Chrome-based plugins that speed up the capture process somewhat. A fun tool for serial social media posters out there.

