Leading tech companies are fighting employees for remote work





Expansion of Northern California / Apple Office.

Throughout the United States, leaders of large tech companies such as Apple, Google, and Facebook have recently been convinced that physically commuting to the office every day is an empty and unacceptable demand from them. An employer working on a delicate dance with as many employees as possible.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced most of these companies to work with remote workers for several months in a row. And since many of them are based in areas with relatively high immunization rates, the call to return to physical offices began to ring in the summer.

But thousands of high-paying workers in these companies don’t have it. Many of them don’t want to go back to the office full-time, even if they’re willing to do so a few days a week. Workers point out how effective they were when they were completely remote and use it to question why they had to stay in the expensive cities where these offices are located.

Some tech leaders (such as Jack Dorsey on Twitter) agreed, or at least saw the text on the wall. They made permanent or semi-permanent changes to company policy to standardize partial or full-time remote work. Others (like Apple’s Tim Cook) are working hard to find a way to get everyone back to their assigned seats as soon as they are practical, despite organizational resistance.

In both cases, the work culture of tech companies that do everything from the iPhone to Google search faces a wave of major change.

Did not start in 2020

The future gospel of working from home has long been preached by dedicated executives in Silicon Valley and other tech startup hubs. Influencers, writers, and business consulting guru have long said that thanks to today’s technology, working in the office is destined to be a thing of the past.

Proponents argue that there is no clear justification for resisting remote work other than the anxiety of some sort of control freak. And to support their case, they point out studies that suggest that some employees of certain types of work are happier and more productive when remotework is an option. .. Studies also overturn the assumption that productivity is always low when remote work is standard.

The move was an enthusiastic pitch in the late 2000s when technology unicorn optimism swept the business world and some prominent executives in the new wave of start-ups seemed comfortable with the idea. Has been reached. However, remotework continued to face a dramatic setback. In particular, Yahoo !, known as one of the most remote-friendly tech companies of the time, changed course in the early 2010s under the leadership of then-CEO Marissa Mayer. desk.

advertisement

Since then and other similar incidents at that time, the move to work from home has been quiet.

Supporters of telecommuting and offices seem to have settled on a compromise. Companies like Google and Twitter allowed employees to work from home on a regular basis when needed (for example, caring for a sick child and occasionally Mental Health Day). To spend time). But in most cases, culture has dictated that workers do not play this card very often. Working from home is a privilege, not a right, and employees were generally not allowed to move out of their daily commute from the cities in which these companies are based.

As housing prices soared and traffic fell in cities such as San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Austin, and economic inequality worsened in these places, prominent commentators essentially said, “Yes, these Some of the problems will be reduced if business leaders are more open to remote work. “But nevertheless, the most radical vision of the telecommuting movement seems to be dead underwater. It looked like.

And then a pandemic happened.

Reluctant revolution

Companies that long claimed that remotework never worked had no other choice. In traditional businesses, the digital transformation movement has dramatically accelerated to meet needs. Also, at some tech startups, the migration was so seamless that many employees (and even managers) wondered why everything hadn’t been tried before.

Of course, there are exceptions to some types of tech companies. For example, large game development studios struggled to maintain previous levels of productivity with new remote working methods, leading to delays and poor quality in some releases. However, in many cases, changes made in response to the pandemic have led people to believe that this remote area may actually work.

Between the threat of future pandemics in crowded cities and unusual home prices in tech hubs, many workers have recently planned to evacuate to cheaper, greener meadows from places like the Bay Area. Jobs that have begun to stand, but they want to be able to maintain a high salary.

According to Glassdoor data, the average salary of a software engineer at an expensive technology hotspot in San Jose, California is $ 137,907. Surprisingly, it’s not enough to bankroll the entire American dream in the Bay Area. But if the fictional engineer moves to St. Louis or Tucson for that salary, they can live like royalty.

Apple split

Few tech companies have experienced as widely published dramas as Apple on this issue. Many employees at Cupertino headquarters and elsewhere worked from home until most of 2020, but CEO Tim Cook staffed in early June 2021 that a policy change was imminent. I emailed to.

Employees must return to the office for at least three days each week starting in September. It also has full remote access for up to two weeks a year with administrator approval.

advertisement

Employees then circulated investigations among them to reveal that Cook’s mission did not match what they wanted or expected, according to a report by The Verge’s Zoe Schiffer. Ninety percent of the 1,749 respondents in the survey said they “strongly agree” that “location-flexible work options are a very important issue for me.” Workers wrote a letter asking Cook to reconsider the new policy. 68% agreed that “inflexible locations are likely to leave Apple.”

The threat can be legitimate, as some other tech companies (such as Twitter) have taken a much more forgiving approach. These companies may go somewhere with dissatisfied Apple employees.

Apple executives didn’t step back from their plans. During the summer, the next change confused industry giants and promised long-time employees to stop returning to the offices they needed. Some workers went to the press, claiming that Apple’s management began denying requests for remote work more than usual accordingly.

Several Apple employees wrote another letter claiming a compromise. A more generous telecommuting policy in exchange for a system in which employees in cities with lower living costs accept proportionally lower salaries. However, this proposal offended other employees. They claim that Apple can afford a competitive salary, regardless of where it moves in the mid-pandemic or after the pandemic.

Postponed due to Delta

But now, the battle for a culture of remote work in companies like Apple seems to be expanding. This summer’s first optimism about the imminent return to normal in the wealthiest parts of the world has declined across the industry. Please note the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 mutant and the increase in cases among unvaccinated individuals in the United States.

California has reintroduced the obligation to use indoor masks, even for vaccinated people. This is because studies have shown that even relatively healthy-looking vaccinated individuals can spread the deadly delta mutation to vulnerable people who have not been vaccinated. California’s mission has a direct impact on many of these companies, and many more states could soon continue.

Apple has tweaked its return-to-office plan amid internal turmoil and growing health concerns. The period has reportedly moved from September to October and is likely to be postponed further.

This week, Twitter announced that it will close its recently partially reopened US office. Google has extended its current telecommuting policy until mid-October, and Lyft has postponed its plan to return to the office in September of this year until February of next year.

Some major tech companies, such as Lyft, Google and Facebook, require some or all employees to be vaccinated to return to their offices. Employees are also required to complete a survey that discloses vaccination status, even for companies like Apple that have not yet announced vaccination requirements.

Other companies, like Microsoft, may change course again in the near future, despite new developments, but are still pushing workers back to their desks. Despite plans to drive office reopening, Microsoft was generally more aggressive than Apple in laying the foundation for long-term hybrid work support.

Don’t expect these arguments to be resolved soon. Some executives are still trying to get employees back to their desks, some still say “not so fast” or “not at all”, and COVID-19 still dominates the globe I am.

The processing method differs depending on the workplace. Whether or not a completely remote dream actually comes true in some of these companies, longtime teleworking prophets are right about one thing. The old way can no longer reduce it. And the technology will never be the same.

