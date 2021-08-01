FINAL FANTASY 14 icon changed in response to complaints from Trypophobia players





Sage is one of the new jobs in FINAL FANTASY 14 as part of the Endwalker expansion. This is a healer class that fights four floating blades called Nuris. The icon represents these four weapons, and MMO designers probably didn’t expect it to receive such a strong response.

“When we released new details on sage and reaper on a special site, we included those icons,” wrote producer and director Naoki Yoshida in an update. People all over the world who told us that the sage icon made them uncomfortable or scary. “

It is due to trypophobia, an unreasonable aversion to clusters of small irregular holes. It is not a medically recognized condition, as every article on the internet is obliged to mention. However, if you’ve ever felt the skin crawl, you can understand it by looking at pictures of the scabbard and pipa pipa (a young scabbard hatching from a honeycomb in a pocket embedded in the back). The theory is that it is related to the invasion of insects and our innate fear of rotting flesh, and Photoshop transposes the pattern of holes into human skin. But I think the holes in the crumpet make them look gross.

Anyway, the original design of the sage icon influenced the thread of the Japanese FF14 forum, which is now 24 pages long. It turns out that people have a strong feeling for what looks like a bunch of holes (the design of the three camera lenses on the iPhone 11 Pro has had a similar effect).

The redesigned icon retains the concept of four levitation blades, but does not emphasize those holes. “The design concept hasn’t changed. The icon is based on the four Nuris that form the sage’s weapon. The holes in the original design were added in detail, but eventually appeared as a cluster. The problem is that the new icon reduces holes while emphasizing the design concept. This inevitably makes a comparison and some people may prefer the original, but such a design does the job. I believe it grows as you go. Ask for your understanding when heading to the End Walker. “

FINAL FANTASY 14: Endwalker will be released on November 23rd.

