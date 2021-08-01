Google’s discovery of time crystals is so big that we can’t fully understand it





Forget Google Search and Fuchsia. Researchers at Google, Stanford, Princeton, and other universities have made the discovery of computers so great that they may not yet be fully understood. Even Google researchers are not completely convinced that their discovery of time crystals is valid. But if it turns out to be accurate, Google could be one of the first companies to bring significant technological advances to the world in the future. Time crystals are an integral component of quantum computers. Quantum computers are the kind of computers that can solve complex problems with uninvented incredible speed and power technology.

Google isn’t the only manufacturer of quantum computers. These types of machines continue to appear in the news on a regular basis. Quantum computer does not reach your phone and is not going to play games. Even so, Nintendo completely ignores the latest computer technology when designing future consoles.

As Next Web explains, we plan to use quantum computers for challenging problems. An example is a warp drive that allows for fast interstellar movement. And medical technology that can cure virtually any illness.

Google partnered with Michael Peña for a quantum computing demo at I / O 2021 earlier this year.

However, quantum computers are extremely difficult to build, maintain, and even use. That’s where Google’s Time Crystal could come in. At present, quantum computers are characterized by qubits, that is, computer bits in the quantum world. These cubits behave differently when someone observes them and when they leave them alone. That is why it is difficult to measure the qubit state. And that instability makes the use of quantum computers a problem. That’s where Time Crystal comes in.

Google time crystal

The concept of time crystals, theorized in 2012, is a new stage of matter. Next Web explains that Time Crystal is inconsistent with one of Sir Isaac Newton’s famous laws. The first law of motion states that “stationary objects tend to be stationary, and moving objects tend to keep moving.”

There is something in our universe called high entropy (disorder). Something always happens thanks to energy exchange. If there is no process, the entropy remains the same, but if there is a process, it increases. But that doesn’t apply to time crystals. Entropy can be maintained even when used in a process.

To understand Google’s Time Crystal, NextWeb offers a great analogy with snowflakes. They have a unique design because the atoms are arranged in a particular way. It snows, melts, evaporates water, and eventually becomes snow again. All these processes involve energy exchange. Time crystals are like having snowflakes that can change back and forth between the two configurations without the use or loss of energy. Time crystals can also take the cake and eat it and do it forever.

Inside the Google Quantum Computer. Image Source: Google What does that mean for you and me?

Google’s Time Crystal is not Google’s. Even the Google team certainly doesn’t know that it created them. The survey is only available in the preprint version as it awaits verification from peers.

But if Google finds a way to make them, next-generation quantum computers may have time crystals inside. Anyone could create these computers. And they bring quantum coherence to where many decoherences are — their restless qubits from before.

Still, we are still in the very early stages of making quantum computers using time crystals. Google may have proved that time crystals aren’t just theoretical, but it certainly doesn’t create anything.

Decades of quantum computing research are required to create quantum computers containing time crystals to build warp drives and discover “universally effective cancer treatments.” There is a possibility. And it definitely takes decades to get a good understanding of quantum computers and time crystals. Google treatises can be obtained from this link. In addition, Quanta Magazine has a thorough summary of Google’s discoveries with time crystal animations.

