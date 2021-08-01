Google Doodle capturing the Olympics through video games





Expressing the spirit of the Tokyo Games is not easy. Every attempt needs to capture the current state of the world, the culture of the Olympic Games, and the heritage of the host country.

The Olympic Games as a sporting event is a testament to human resilience and the pursuit of excellence. Baron de Coubertins The resumption of the ancient Greek sporting event of 1896 understood the international conference as a celebration of the human spirit and the willingness to put it there, despite all possibilities.

Thus, the Tokyo Summit, delayed this year, demonstrates the world’s ability to participate despite the ongoing pain and loss of intergenerational pandemics.

Google's Doodle takes full advantage of the love of legacy 16-bit video games and manages to do more than that. If you haven't experienced it last week, take a moment and enjoy it. There is something there for everyone. The graffiti is so detailed and rich in design that it's enough to analyze like a full-fledged game.

When the game starts (because there are no better words), you’ll be lucky to arrive at an island full of games by boat and play a calico cat. Calico cats, which are part of Japan’s heritage, mean luck and generally have feminine qualities. Google is working on both heritage and gender equality right away.

The first step on the island brings memories of the classic 16-bit Japanese game, as design and music smash your senses. Google did a great job by partnering with Japanese anime studio 4C. If you start playing right away, you’ll forget you’re looking at the graffiti.

Graffiti uses Japanese folklore to decide which team to join and to overcome the challenges posed by the eight Japanese mythological creatures. From table tennis to rock climbing, and from archery to skateboarding, this Doodle is a video game representation of the Olympic Games.

Google Doodle has often used games in the past, but it wasn’t very ambitious. This Doodle achieved what recent games such as Ghost of Tsushima and Scarlet Nexus have tried to introduce Japanese culture to the world, but it was done in a much larger and much simpler form. ..

But through this Doodle, Google not only made the world aware of the experience of Japanese culture and heritage, but also made engagement experience the spirit of sportsmanship and competition.

Through a video game-centric format (humorous if you do), it succeeded in capturing the era of human time, and suddenly you start wondering if there is more in the game than playing? If you have more to play in a few seconds of leisure, do you scratch it? Maybe a lifetime memory?

