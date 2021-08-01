Heavyweight companies enjoy oversized compensation as the economy recovers





Today, as the rich world recovers from the shock, big names are expanding their leads, spending more on investments and acquisitions, gaining talent, embracing big data and leveraging new technologies.

Their success can lead to clashes with antitrust regulators.

The Biden administration is pushing for new policies aimed at promoting competition in the US economy, warning that fewer big companies dominate more markets. The European Union’s strong antitrust regulators are reassessing how they monitor the digital economy.

Economists believe that the gap between large and small businesses helped explain the poor productivity growth before the pandemic. Traditionally, innovation has spread from enterprise to enterprise, helping a wider economy. However, in recent years, large companies have earned large rewards, and the large range of SMEs is having a hard time catching up.

Evidence since the global financial crisis 10 years ago suggests that larger investments, especially in intangibles, lead to larger margins and faster growth, as giants exert more leverage on consumer prices and wages. doing.

According to a McKinsey survey of 5,500 companies in the United States and Europe, two-thirds of R & D growth over the year to the third quarter of 2020 came from large, highly productive companies. In addition, these companies did not experience a decline in sales during the same period, while others lost an average of 11% of their revenue.

The International Monetary Fund warned in March that a pandemic could increase industrial concentration in developed countries at least as much as the 15 years to 2015.

According to a cross-industry and cross-country IMF survey, industry concentration, defined as the ratio of sales of the top four companies to sales of the top 20 companies in the market, has increased by more than 30% since 1980. The IMF predicts that after a pandemic, the top four companies will hold an average of 60% of these sales, compared to 56% in the absence of a pandemic.

However, some economists and antitrust experts say it’s unclear how regulators should or should respond to the growing influence of large tech-savvy companies. ..

A tremendous amount of innovation is born from these companies. The policies you implement can have a negative impact on many people, “said Plazan Natambe, an associate professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

During the pandemic, large companies had the financial firepower and digital capabilities to quickly rebuild their business models and develop new products, but many smaller competitors suffered, I was concentrating on survival.

Voith Group, a German engineering company that is one of the three manufacturers of large hydro turbines in the United States, uses customer data to serve overseas hydropower plants when employees are unable to cross national borders. Provided.

The company’s engineers scrutinized the sound in the engine room of the power plant and developed an algorithm to identify anomalous sounds that could indicate a malfunction.

With more than 20,000 employees and annual sales of approximately $ 4.2 billion and $ 4.98 billion, Voith is currently providing remote maintenance for hydropower plants. The company’s CEO, Toralf Haag, said the company recently acquired a digital services business with offices in Munich and Berlin to help create new digital products and attract young staff who are tech-savvy. ..

Voith invested about $ 200 million in R & D last year, almost on par with the previous year.

Large companies can also choose the best candidates, but SMEs suffer from a labor shortage and can beat smaller competitors in sourcing materials.

In Pittsburgh, Colin Huwyler struggles to compete with large companies to fill the engineering and sales position of his young company, Optimus Technologies, a manufacturer of biodiesel engine components with 13 staff. increase.

He also pays much higher prices for components and materials. Huwyler said larger competitors have deeper pockets and suppliers don’t want to disappoint their biggest customers. In other words, we couldn’t launch as aggressively as we wanted. Investment and employment will slow down. “

According to FactSet, the net profit margin of S & P 500 companies rose to a record high of 12.8% in the first quarter of 2021, up from about 11% before the pandemic. Small listed companies had a margin of about 6% both before and after the crisis.

Diageo PLC, the manufacturer of Johnnie Walker whiskey, uses a tool called predictive analysis to collect and process large amounts of consumer data for home consumption such as canned takeaway cocktails, courier services, and apple pie-flavored Bailey. We have released a new product for consumers. Captain Morgan sliced ​​apple.

This helped to compensate for the sharp decline in duty-free sales and the restrictions on bars, restaurants and sports venues. The move to online has helped Diageo increase its share of the liquor market.

The pandemic shock helped to amplify the value of intangible digital capital. “Especially the complementary investment needed to realize the value of new technologies that large companies have accumulated in recent years,” said Wharton’s Tambe.

Companies like Google and Microsoft are creating tools for other workplaces, so they can leverage data about the daily lives of these workers during a pandemic to develop their products very quickly. I was able to. How do SMEs offering workforce intelligence solutions compete? “Tambe said.

Global M & A activity surged to $ 1.5 trillion in the three months to June, surpassing the record second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a July earnings call.

The company last month said Global Foundries Inc, a company specializing in chip manufacturing, according to people familiar with the matter. Is looking for a deal to buy for about $ 30 billion. This will be Intel’s biggest acquisition to date.

But while big companies may have advantages, they can’t do anything if they offer great products and don’t abuse the power of the market, “said the former EU antitrust. Legal official Mario Mariniello said.

The importance of size is a particular challenge for Europe, as the European economy is dominated by small businesses, especially in the south. Only about 20% of Italians work in companies with more than 250 staff, compared to almost 60% of Americans.

In the automotive industry, major suppliers are increasingly demanding SMEs to connect to advanced digital platforms, which requires new technologies and investments. Large breweries used their scale to hunt down scarce resources and ingredients, forcing artisan beer makers to stop production.

In construction, large companies with drones, each costing $ 40,000 to plan a site, measure what was built, compare it to the plan, and monitor the presence of workers at the construction site. Invested in artificial intelligence software. Drone pilots can collect the same information that a construction surveyor would take hours to collect on foot during a short flight.

Stefano Valentini, president of French manufacturer Drone Volt SA, sees strong demand for drones from large Nordic and US companies in the wake of the pandemic, but from Southern Europe, where small, low-capital companies are the norm. Said that there was little demand for. For companies that have been slow to recover from the financial crisis, Covid is a nail in the casket. “

Valentinis’ company itself recently partially merged with a US competitor. Covid needs a big shoulder to hit. “

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text

