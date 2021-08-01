He thought iPhone users were stupid.After that, his Google Pixel stopped working





Some people love Pixel smartphones. But is customer service just as good?

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

One of the easiest ways for a strong brand is how easy it is to get forgiveness.

For some, our simple father and Ave Maria will do it. For others, speaking the entire Rosary 10 hours a day cannot alleviate the anger of a disappointed customer.

Now, let me introduce you to Phil Grace. He is a managing partner of MarketSignal.ai. He is also a private equity investor. That’s why he always wants to have a working phone.

Grace contacted me in resentment, judging from his words. You see, he was so dissatisfied with Google that he wrote what he called a confession.

“It’s difficult,” he wrote, “when you have a strong belief that it pervades everything in your life.”

No, I never accidentally switched to God Channel. Will you be with me?

I love you. Why do you do this to me?

“You feel you have all the facts and all the arguments on your side,” Grace continued. “You feel it is true faith, and perhaps even a calling.”

To be honest, it’s not God’s channel. Instead, Grace turned to his absolute belief that Google’s products were far superior to Apple’s.

He said his main app was made by Google. Android has provided a better experience for these apps. Google map, its phone camera, its price.

This was enthusiastic. Every time one of my kid’s friends asked him what kind of phone he had, he said, “My daughter takes a deep breath and sits down, and yet another dad’s diabetes about why people who use iPhones are stupid. I’ll get ready. ” “”

Grace claims he didn’t use stupid words. He just meant that.

But then the day has come for all enthusiasts to fear. Those whose beliefs are shattered by their own experience. His Pixel 3 has died.

“After an hour and a half’chat’with Google support because I couldn’t make a call, Google gave me good news,” he said.

Does it take so long for Google to deliver good news? Perhaps they had to wait for their lawyer to approve it.

Fortunately, Grace’s phone was under warranty. He will get a new phone in 3-5 business days.

This represents existential pain for Grace. That means the actual 5 to 7 days. He travels. He has a need. And that was that reality knocked on his door, invited himself, and sat in his sun lounger.

“If I had an iPhone, I would just go to the Apple store and have a new phone right away,” he said. As long as you’re near the Apple Store, that’s right.

I wish I knew how to quit you.

Like many loyal enthusiasts, Grace continued Google for another 18 months. Then he broke the Pixel 5.

“Fortunately, I always buy device protection plans from Google,” he said. “On June 24, 2021, we filed a complaint with Google at www.mydeviceprotect.com. We immediately received an email stating that the complaint was approved and notified when a replacement device was shipped. I haven’t received an email on July 12 informing me that the replacement device has been shipped. Call Assurant because I am a company that has a contract with Google to process the replacement phone. Did.”

Then, he said, entertainment began. The guarantor told him he couldn’t get a response from Google to approve the shipment of the new device. A help ticket has been submitted, but it will take 3 business days to resolve. So it’s been over three weeks since he requested a new phone, but he didn’t.

When I first contacted Grace, he didn’t have a replacement phone after waiting for weeks. He tried to challenge on social media and said he received a painful call from an Assurant executive.

Grace said: “The guarantor simply accepts the claim and passes it to Google. Google sets the price of the insurance. Google sets all the terms of the insurance and Google sends a replacement device from Google’s facilities. And Google receives the broken device and repairs it in the house. People at the Ashland company said that the only reason Google uses Ashland is because of their insurance license. “

Is this goodbye google?

Naturally, I contacted Google and asked for an analysis of what happened.

A spokesman for one company told me, “There was a technical issue that delayed the processing of allegations to Google Support.” However, Google recognizes that this may not have been the perfect experience for Grace.

“It’s like an edge case,” a Google spokesman told me. “But the team is checking if something in the system needs to be updated.”

The goodness of many of Google’s phones has long been a problem, but many of the things around them (marketing and customer service) aren’t good and are really going in the wrong direction.

You would think the company is somehow fully committed. Still, it always seems to resist and prefers to hang on slowly interrupted animations.

Perhaps many other things are happening.

When it comes to grace, he’s still surprised that all his missions to Google have come to this. He told me he would probably switch to the iPhone.

“We are so close that I might wait for 13,” he said.

He knows how much his daughter and her friends laugh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/he-thought-iphone-users-were-stupid-then-his-google-pixel-stopped-working/

