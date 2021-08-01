Social Media Platform Can’t Address Anti-Semitism-ADL Report





According to the Defamation Prevention League (ADL), anti-Semitic content has proven to be a permanent issue across social media, as major platforms are unable to protect Jewish targets.

Nine social media platforms have been researched and rated by ADL’s Technology and Social Center: Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, Roblox, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube. ADL investigators have found repeated examples of anti-Semitic content in all of them.

“Online hatred has affected more and more people in recent years, especially those in communities left out of society, despite the platform’s claims to improve policy, enforcement and transparency.” Said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt. “Our new study evaluated nine platforms for their ability to mitigate anti-Semitic content. We were frustrated, but it was not surprising to see an overall mediocre grade. ”

The “Online Anti-Semitic Report Card” found that Twitter and YouTube achieved the highest grades (B-minus). Twitter has been praised for its innovation and high data accessibility. YouTube was praised for taking action on reports from “ordinary” users and making product-level efforts to address anti-Semitism.

Reddit and Twitch each received a C because both platforms have strong policies regarding hateful content, including explicit protection against specific groups. However, Reddit takes no action on the reported content and Twitch does not have a formal trusted flag system.

The worst results went to Roblox with a D-minus, and social media platforms were inadequate in most categories. The reported content was neither responsive nor executed. For example, an audio file that jokes about the Holocaust.

“These companies keep corrosive content on their platforms because they are profitable, even if they contribute to anti-Semitism, disinformation, hatred, racism, and harassment,” Greenblatt said. Says. “It’s a thing of the past for tech companies to step up and invest in millions of profits to protect vulnerable communities affected by the platform. Platforms must start putting people ahead of profits. Must be. ”

