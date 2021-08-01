New Space Race: A Big Point for Software and Product Innovators





This post was written by Scott Castle, Sisense’s Vice President of Products and General Manager.

The new Space Race is catching headlines and raising public interest in the possibilities of space exploration. For innovations, it opens the door to a world of possibilities. This has brought a fast-moving Silicon Valley and product-driven paradigm to the former government territory of the sector. As a product leader with over 25 years of experience in software development and product management in both technology and analytics, I think this exciting technology milestone is a big point for product innovators and business leaders.

The latest frontier

With the advent of SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, a new entrepreneurial, private-sector-led space technology ecosystem is created, and start-ups offer highly innovative, customer-focused services and applications. Morgan Stanley, which predicts that the global space industry will generate more than $ 1 trillion in revenue in 2040, recognizes this as a major investment opportunity for venture capital and private equity.

In the second quarter of 2021, the new space exploration received a $ 4.5 billion injection and was on track to exceed $ 9.1 billion in total investment in the 2020s, Space Capital, a venture capital firm focused on this sector. Is reporting. The report estimates a total of $ 199.8 billion in equity investment across 1,533 companies in the new space ecosystem over the last decade. There is a reason for this optimism by taking into account downstream product innovations that affect our daily lives on the planet thanks to technology transfer.

In many respects, the new space ecosystem and its space technology startups and unicorn constellations are ready to boldly go to places no one has been to before following the three golden rules of product innovation we are aiming for. Is done.

Rule 1: Support fundamental innovation to make the difference between the moons

SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic have brought fundamental and disruptive innovations to the aerospace and space technology sectors. SpaceX was listed as the top disruptor on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list in 2018, overturning both aerospace leaders Boeing and the rocket industry with reusable rockets, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. became.

Product leaders usually tend to seek gradual innovation because they appear to be sustainable. However, the product can be unmarked, lose product / market suitability, and ultimately become a customer without rapid innovation. McKinsey reports that this is very important during the recovery period of the crisis. A recent survey of more than 200 executives found that more than 85% believe pandemics will have a lasting impact on customer needs over the next five years. Only 21% report having the commitment and resources to confront.

By following an agile, data-based approach, product leaders can test and iterate while continuing to inform administrators with a high-level roadmap. Product leaders can innovate to stay ahead of the competition by acting faster by performing faster analysis and faster time to insight.

Rule 2: Lower the barrier to mass adoption of space travel

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin say they want to lower the barriers to mass adoption of space travel. SpaceX has a single vision of reducing launch costs. These sound like lofty goals, but follow the right questions and influence technological progress in the field. Launch costs are a decisive barrier to product innovation in space technology, and reusable rockets pave the way for new space pioneers to experiment, test, iterate, and launch products and technologies more frequently. ..

Product leaders are similarly focused on mass adoption of their products. The main cost savings to launch with that path is to use white-label embedded analysis. Think about ways to make it easier for your customers to interact with the data on your app. What if they could ask questions in a simple language and let the app present the analyzed insights in a user-friendly format? This is an achievable differentiator and value proposition for customers to continue returning to their products.

Rule 3: Use data to drive customer-centric decision making

Virgin Galactic leader Richard Branson and Blue Origin chief Jeff Bezos bring their renowned customer and data obsession to traditionally technology-first and then user-experience-focused sectors. , There is little incentive for change. However, new space startups and their backers expect profitability from innovation and are keenly focused on customer-centric innovation. For example, Virgin Galactics said that the customer goal for a full crew test flight on July 11 is to ensure a complete wonder and awe customer experience of space travel, from seat comfort to weightlessness experience. Said to evaluate.

Product leaders are obsessed with their customers, but often rely on instinct rather than quantifiable data to drive innovation decisions and miss opportunities to win customers. We use the data from continuous testing to bring it back to court so we can reach solutions that meet customer needs and guarantee product stickiness.

For example, providing customers with traditional reporting tools using static visualizations and dashboards reduces frustration and engagement by simply dumping metrics to customers rather than providing actionable insights. Will lead to. Instead, it provides contextual insights to customers in innovative ways by incorporating them into their products for a seamless and intuitive user experience. At Sisense, we call this injectable analytics, providing our customers with the most time-consuming and actionable insights in communication apps and CRM.

You can further enhance your user experience with native app visual interfaces that help your customers take action based on insights without jumping to or out of workflow. By making analytics an intuitive and integral part of decision making beyond data delivery, product leaders can innovate and make a difference.

Things are impossible otherwise

The new Space Race brings back the famous line of Star Trek captain Picard: the next generation. As a product leader, I’m always excited to see innovation paving the way for more discoveries. Product innovation is definitely rocket science. Scientists must think big, ask the right questions, and constantly test, as they were in the new Space Race. And product leaders need to go beyond the stars to create visionary products with long-term, universal influence.

Scott Castle is a pioneer in analytical injection that brings over 25 years of software development and product management experience to the role of VP and GM of Sisense products. Castle has previously held technical positions at companies such as Adobe, Electric Cloud, and FileNet.

