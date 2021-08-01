Twitter at the bottom, Google stays ahead in annual customer experience report





The success of paid or organic advertising on social platforms and search engines depends on the target audience who use and, more importantly, enjoy the platform.

The lower the user experience, the less time you spend scrolling and searching, and as a result, your ads, organic posts, or links are less likely to be clicked.

ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) has released an annual report. There are some expected rankings, but others may be a little surprising.

ACSI2020-2021 Report

The e-business survey looks at customer satisfaction benchmarks that cover three categories:

Search Engines and Information Social Media News and Opinions

The data consists of interviews with 5,544 randomly selected customers who provided feedback on their recent experience with brands in these categories.

Then compare the results with the previous year’s survey to see if customer satisfaction is improving, declining, or not changing.

Internet Social Media Customer Experience Results

The customer experience benchmarks for the Internet Social Media portion of the survey are:

Mobile app quality. Mobile app reliability. Ease of use of the site on a variety of devices. Site performance. Ease of navigation. Video clip speed and reliability. Various services and information. Content freshness. Ease of uploading and editing photos. movie. Content relevance. The amount of advertising on your site. privacy.

The highest ranked brand is Pinterest, which has increased sentiment by 1% and is currently 78 out of 100. YouTube came in second with 76 out of 100.

Wikipedia, Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram sentiment fell by 3% to 73, 70, 62 and 69 scores, respectively.

The biggest drop in customer experience was on Twitter, which fell 10% to the last place with 61 out of 100.

Twitter has recently been experimenting with platforms to improve the user and shopper experience.

Internet search engine and information customer experience results

The benchmarks for the Internet search engine and information section of the ASCI survey are:

Mobile app quality. Mobile app reliability. Ease of navigation. Site performance. Ease of use of the site on a variety of devices. Content freshness. Various services and information. Video clip speed and reliability. The amount of advertising on your site.

As expected, Google maintained its lead with 76 out of 100. However, the customer experience did not rise or fall.

Yahoo! , Ask.com, MSN, answers.com and other brands all increased by 1%. If this continues, Google may find it competing in the future.

The only brand with the lowest score compared to the previous year was AOL, down 3% to 69 out of 100.

Internet News and Opinion Customer Experience Results

The last section of the study described the following benchmarks:

App quality. Mobile app reliability. Content freshness. Site performance. Ease of navigation. Ease of use of the site on a variety of devices. Various services and information. Video clip speed and reliability. The amount of advertising on your site.

The highest score was in the “Everything else” category.

Even with a score 4% lower than the previous year, FOXNews.com remained solo-top with a draw at USATODAY.com, up 1% with a score of 72.

Customer experience at the HuffPost increased by 3%, the largest increase in this category. But this increase wasn’t enough to make the brand higher than the fifth of the eight.

ABCNews.com fell to the final ranking with 69 out of 100 points.

Get the full report here: ACSI E-Business Study 2020-2021 Source: ACSI Press Release

