Google Doodle recognizes the 2020 Summer Olympics with a super cute full-length JRPG





After a delay of more than a year, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics began a Japan-Australia softball game at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium on Wednesday, July 21st. This will arguably be one of the weirdest Olympic games ever, given a few athletes. Already a positive test for COVID-19, all could be one giant superspreader event. Fortunately for us at home, Google Doodles has released a wonderful, super cute 16-bit JRPG in its browser that is completely COVID-free.

Doodle Champion Island Games is a full-length JRPG (short for Japanese role-playing game) where you can step into the lucky shoes of a calico cat participating in a series of athletic competitions with mythical creatures and other animals. )is. Also, there have been other Google Doodle games in the past, but none have been as complicated as Doodle Champion Island Games. It’s easy to click on a game on the Google homepage, and after 5 hours you’ll notice that you’re still navigating the game’s idyllic island settings.

In the midst of such a controversial and confusing Olympics, Doodle Champion Island Games allows players to escape the pandemic world and immerse themselves in the pure fun of adorable 16-bit games. To Turn on NBC to watch the Summer Olympics, launch your browser, play numerous Doodle Champion Island Games quests, and avoid thinking about how your favorite athletes are swimming in the coronavirus waters. please.

Doodle Champion Island Game Background

Japan’s first role-playing game was developed in the early 1980s, and the genre has grown in popularity ever since. If you’ve played one of the early Pokemon games, or a product from the Final Fantasy series (which almost everyone has), you almost know what you can expect from Doodle Champion Island Games. ..

The game was created by STUDIO 4C, which made other popular video games such as Rogue Galaxy and Street Fighter IV. Doodle Champion Island Games is the largest interactive Doodle ever on Google’s platform and a homage to the classic 16-bit video gaming style that has become an integral part of Japanese culture. So when Google started developing the game, they remained loyal to the culture and decided to hire Japanese artists to create the game.

Many of the characters in the game are adapted from Japanese folklore and historical mythological beings and animals. For example, the archery mini-game depicts Yoichi Nasu, a real Japanese samurai of the 12th century, famous for his bow skills. The idea of ​​making the protagonist a female calico cat comes from the fact that this type of cat is very popular all over Japan and Japanese folklore often describes women as scary or evil. I did. This is a paradigm that STUDIO4C artists wanted to turn over. On that head.

The game continues when our brave calico hero, Lucky, arrives on an island where the festival is already underway. Lucky participates in competitions that include seven different sports, including table tennis, rugby, skateboarding, synchronized swimming, archery, mountaineering and marathons. Google has picked some of these more ambiguous sports out of the mainstream of this game, hoping to render them using classic video game mechanics. did.

The game begins with a visually appealing and whimsical opening sequence that introduces players to Lucky and his rivals. The player is then free to roam around the impressive large map, winding along a pixelated path in a manner very similar to Pokemon. Players are invited to join competing teams and the results are uploaded to the real-time global leaderboard each time they complete an event.

Compete for your team with other worlds

Undoubtedly, one of the coolest features of Doodle Champion Island Games is the fact that the results of playing mini-games are uploaded to a real-time global leaderboard showing which of the four teams is winning. The four teams are represented in four colors (red, green, blue and yellow). This happens to be the color of the Google logo and also the color of the Olympic ring.

By allowing players to choose their team and participate in global contests in which other players from around the world participate, the Doodle Champion Island game gives players a reason to continue playing. (Or blue or green or yellow) is the best color of all of them.

Google doesn’t explicitly mention the duration of the Games, but I think it’s safe to assume that the winning colors will be announced around the actual closing ceremony of the Olympic Games and will span the period of the Summer Olympic Games.

Personally, I’d like to make the game available for download after it’s been removed from Google’s homepage, or allow talented programmers to crack the game and use it as a torrent (wink, wink). hoping. Year. Moreover, due to the length of the game and obviously a lot of effort, it’s a shame that Doodle Champion Island Games will disappear completely after running online for a few weeks.

Game highlights

The cutscenes for Doodle Champion Island Games were amazing. The style of the anime is very cute and a little trippy, reminiscent of the movies of the Japanese anime cohort Studio Ghibli. Most of the game’s cutscenes can be seen on the Google Doodles YouTube channel.

Of the seven sporting events and numerous side quests and Easter eggs in the game, one of my personal favorites was the rugby game. It’s more like Kill the Carrier than rugby. The game involves passing the ball between Lucky and her teammates, trying to avoid being tackled by the giant red and blue demons. The fields are littered with obstacles and power-ups that can help or hurt you while avoiding the devil’s grasp.

The in-game synchronized swimming event was also a great surprise to those who grew up playing Dance Dance Revolution. Mini-games work much like any other Dance Dance Revolution game, except for the fact that you’re lucky to move with your keyboard and compete with turtles.

With skateboarding included in the first Olympics this year, it was right to include skateboarding mini-games and what it’s perfectly amazing in Doodle Champion Island Games. In this game, you can grab your nose, kick flip, and barrel roll in front of a crowd cheering for pixelated animals.

Defeat the champions in all seven sports and collect all seven sacred scrolls to win the game and end your journey at Doodle Champion Island Games. The game ends with a final cutscene featuring Lucky biting some three-colored dumplings on a stick. You can probably complete the game in 20 minutes. However, you can spend more time in this game by performing all the side quests and looking for all the Easter eggs.

Overall, after organically discovering Doodle Champion Island Games with a click in the browser, I was completely impressed with how good the game is and how much fun it is to play. .. I wanted to dig into the old Game Boy Advance SP and redo all the old Pokemon games. Doodle Champion Island Games is a testament to Japanese video game culture and is a great way to spend the afternoon.

