Long Beach Environment “Hero” Lands in Bankruptcy Court and Can Have $ 70 Million Debt • Long Beach Post News





In an era of increasingly stringent air quality regulations, Ruben Garcia developed a bonnet that covers the chimneys of ships when idle in the harbor. This is an innovation that promises to capture 80% of emissions.

But in the bankruptcy court, one of his more than 50 creditors claims that Garcias’ company was a kind of Ponzi scheme built at the expense of employees, vendors, lenders and investors.

State regulators have also questioned whether Garcia has fulfilled his guarantees. In November, it shut down at Long Beach Port because it did not show that the hood was functioning as intended.

Garcia did not respond to two requests for comment on this story.

Garcias was promoted to environmental technology stardom when he helped establish Advanced Cleanup Technologies in 1992. Its original purpose was to clean the storage tank and engine.

In 2010, the company signed a contract with BP America to help clean up 210 million gallons of oil that spilled into the Gulf of Mexico when the Deepwater Horizontal oil rig platform exploded.

Three years later, Garcia shifted its focus to implementing advanced offshore emission control system barges at Long Beach and the ports of Los Angeles. Barges help ocean-going vessels comply with state berthing regulations by lifting the hood above the ship’s chimney and trapping emissions while running the engine at the dock.

Such pollution control devices are essential to meet the strict environmental regulations of California. The latest regulations, due out next year, require a 90% reduction in vessel emissions.

In 2013, Garcia launched a campaign to operate barges at Long Beach and Los Angeles Harbors.

According to an article in LA Weekly in May 2013, he was particularly close to Los Angeles city lawyer Carmen Trutanich. According to LA Weekly, Garcia regularly reconciles with Tortanic at the San Pedro Cigar Bar, donating $ 25,000 to cover non-campaign issues and funding $ 50,000 worth of mail for the Tortanic reelection campaign. Provided.

Trutanich eventually lost its 2013 re-election bid, and Los Angeles port authorities agreed to bring in a barge, which was run by Garcias’ competitor Clean Air Engineering.

At the same time, Garcia has begun election donations to various Long Beach civil servants and politicians, including Congressman Alan Lowenthal, Mayor Robert Garcia (not relevant), and Councilor Rex Richardson.

However, in at least two cases, checks were returned to Mayor Garcia ($ 750) and Richardson ($ 350), confirmed by officials from both campaigns.

However, Long Beach port officials have agreed to work with Advanced Cleanup and have provided $ 2 million in seed money to assist in testing the system.

Shortly after the defeat of Trutanichs, Advanced Cleanup sued BP America, claiming that it had paid only a small portion of the $ 4 million it said it had paid, according to a court document filed in 2014. The two companies finally settled two years later.

This was Garcia’s highest point. After considerable testing and evaluation, the California Department of Air Resources approved his application to implement an emission control barge in October 2015, shortly after which it went into operation at Long Beach Harbor.

In a news release at the time, Garcia called the barge a game changer in the areas of emission control and air quality, and was able to remove thousands of tonnes of pollutants each year. The port authorities agreed.

Making vessels available at the Port of Long Beach is very important, said Matt Arms, Director of Port Environmental Planning.

Immediately after the barge went into operation, good publicity began. The Los Angeles Business Journal introduced him. Grist magazine even reported that Garcia envisioned operating a fleet of 20 barges.

On March 24, 2016, Grist began to think of heroes in the world of technology and educated creative people who dream of saving our world with ideas. The story of Ruben Garcias is not like that. Born in Mexico and raised as an undocumented agricultural worker, he picked onions at the age of only five and never attended college. However, Garcias’ remarkable innovation has helped clean up the shipping industry.

But at the same time, court records show that Garcia has stopped paying some invoices (although the reason for his suspension has not been identified). Just a year after the barge began operations on Long Beach, Judge Christina A. Snyder attached two former advanced creditors to a BP America proceeding and ordered Garcia to pay. However, according to court documents, it bounced when Advanced deposited a check for that part of the settlement.

Later, Snyder realized he was insulting Advanced and ordered him to pay a $ 250 fine each day he failed to comply with the payment orders to the two creditors in 2017.

According to one of the creditors, Carmen Batriz, the company has never paid these fines. Ruben Garcia has not appeared in court and has not paid any of the fines ordered by the court, she said in an email on July 13. As of this date, the cumulative fines from court orders are $ 310,500.00.

Regarding the actual settlement with her, Batris said the company paid $ 18,944 and did not pay the balance of the settlement amount of $ 33,000.

Garcias’ lawyer’s June 2021 court filing lists more than 50 creditors, including investors, various tax collectors, lawyers, and utilities. (One of the investors who sues Garcia in the bankruptcy court is Pacific 6 Environmental LLC, a subsidiary of Pacific 6, the owner of Pacific Community Media, the parent company of Long Beach Post).

GOLO Inc based in Signal Hill. The bankruptcy court filed in March estimated that Garcias companies’ unpaid creditor claims far exceeded $ 70 million over the last two decades. These documents describe Garcias’ business as similar to the Ponzi scheme.

But instead of operating and growing the business cautiously and honestly, Garcia is hanging them as bait to attract more loans and investments from existing and new lenders and investors, GOLO. Filing says. Over the years, Garcia’s mastermind debtors have sucked in capital at an incredible rate, but collectively offer creditors and investors almost no reward. did.

GOLO also has a fantastic promise that Garcia will have a huge business venture if there is a short-term cash injection to meet urgent operational needs, not all are wealthy, but many. He claimed to have surprised diverse investors. It succeeds, helps solve difficult environmental problems, and benefits the community and humanity.

According to port authorities, the Garcias emission control barge at Long Beach Port, which is currently idle at Bath T126, was revoked by the Air Resources Department at the end of last year.

Their reason is that as early as 2016, board records pointed out that Garcias lacked data on how Barge reduced nitrogen oxide emissions. Board officials were also concerned that Garcias did not explain the 2017 equipment failure, which could reduce barge emission control capabilities.

These concerns were at the heart of why barges existed in the first place. The Department of Aviation Resources has approved it as a compliance measure, a way to help cargo ships purify toxic emissions. But if the barge wasn’t purifying the emissions in an effective way, there was no reason it was in the harbor.

Board records show that Garcia and various board officials exchanged communications on this issue for four years from 2017 to mid-2020, but Garcia was happy with the data she needed. Did not send. By the end of 2020, board officials have told Garcia to close the barge.

Port officials say they have promised to operate a similar barge soon, either from Garcia or another operator.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Air Resources confirmed that Garcia had applied for resumption of barge work, but did not comment on the process due to concerns about business confidentiality. The Garcias bankruptcy case continues, in which he was able to borrow as much as $ 70 million from creditors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lbpost.com/news/how-a-long-beach-environmental-hero-landed-in-bankruptcy-court-facing-potential-70-million-in-debts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos