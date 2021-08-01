Google Maps detectives find “secret” military bases in a desert surrounded by mines





An eagle-eyed Google Maps user found a secret military base in the middle of the Sahara Desert, surrounded by land mines.

An aerial photograph taken from Google Earth shows a facility in Niger near the Libyan border.

A user shared a Reddit survey with the title “Secret Base!”. (Middle of Sahara)

The image shows runways, buildings, vehicles, and boundary fences surrounded by hundreds of miles of clear desert.

One forum user replied: Damn, it’s really there. What do you think those blue squares are? They look like pools, but they probably aren’t.

The camp, known as Airfield Madama, is actually a French military airfield based in a border settlement on the northeastern frontier of Niger.

Formerly a French colonial fort built in 1931, the Niger army maintains a garrison of 100 soldiers there.

In 2014, the French government announced plans to station a helicopter and 50 French troops as part of Operation Barkhane, an ongoing rebellion suppression operation.

A base was built on the premises, and as of 2015, about 200 to 250 soldiers were active there.

From December 20-27, 2014, Madama’s operational base served as the command post for military operational zone management of the armed forces of France, Niger and Chad.

The base consists of a 1,800 m long landing zone, a slope, and two parking lots for aircraft and helicopter pads.

Former user replied: Holy Smoke! Surrounded by land mines and 250 French soldiers. It’s crazy! Good discovery.

Another suggested that a prison for supervillains could be buried beneath it.

Eagle-eyed Reddit user found remote camp on Google Maps and shared photos online

Operation Barkhane, led by France, began on August 1, 2014. It is based on strategic partnerships with the major Sahel-Saharan countries of Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso.

It is made up of 4,000 military personnel whose mission is to combat terrorism and armed groups in the region.

