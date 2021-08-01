Save money by designing your own Google software system





From system architecture to security, here’s how to become a software engineer:

August 1, 2021

As smart technology and the Internet of Things dominate the world, companies are looking for software engineers more than ever. Software engineers can do anything from building complex computing systems for organizations to actually building software that companies sell as products. Whether you’re looking for a new skill set to help you launch a great software idea, or a way to streamline your business processes, it’s worth your software engineering education.

This 12-course bundle includes over 90 hours of software engineering training by leading instructors such as Lazy Programmer (4.6 / 5 star instructor rating) and Mohamed Atef (4.3 / 5 rating). The extensive bundle covers a wide range of software engineering topics, from data science and analytics to machine learning to security.

Learn the basics of functional programming, how to apply them to your software architecture while coding in C #, how to handle errors and exceptions, and how to extend and configure arbitrary types. From there, you’ll learn how to implement machine learning techniques such as natural language processing (NLP) using Python and big data code optimization to create more functional software. As you become more familiar with AI, you’ll also learn how to use it in your digital marketing strategy to attract more visitors to your site or software and optimize conversions. In addition, we will discuss in detail security-certified tracks such as ISACA Certified Information Systems Auditor 2021 (CISA) and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

