Is Trust or Innovation More Important for the 2021 Brand?

Covid has changed the way many companies operate. In 2020 and 2021, we have tested many of us as businessmen, leaders and entrepreneurs. We have always been required to pivot and innovate our lives and adapt to the new world, such as making our online experience more personal, environmentally friendly and integrating new technologies. In addition, business priorities have changed further as we gain a better understanding of social responsibility to communities left behind.

But what’s next? How can businesses adapt to times of pandemic fatigue, social change, fear, and weakness?

If you’re wondering if your customers want to move forward, you’re not alone. After all this change, many business leaders need to question their strategies and re-execute the branding gist at this uncertain time, focusing on the trust of selling products and services rather than innovation. You need to ask yourself if there is.

What we know about innovation and trust

We recently conducted some research on branding practices, and more broadly, brand positioning. We asked people if they were likely to use an innovative and modern brand, or if they were likely to use a historic and credible brand. Overall, we found that young consumers prefer new and innovative brands, and those over the age of 45 want a historic and credible brand. Men also turned out to be more enthusiastic about new and innovative brands than women overall, and the 55+ age group was overwhelmingly leaning towards historic and credible.

The data is only a few months old, so it’s a reliable gauge of emotions from the mid-pandemic. It’s hard to tell if they were different before the Covid-19 hit, or if the BLM protests rocked the United States, and it’s not particularly useful to know what people said anyway.

The study clearly shows that young people are still fond of innovation, right in the midst of Covid. This means a brand position with uniqueness, innovation, and often some fun. Older consumers tend to prefer more traditional, solid and historic brands.

But here the word “trust” is interesting. The problem is that young people trust innovation. Consumers under the age of 45 feel that the innovation itself is credible. Therefore, stopping innovation can be unreliable to many consumers.

Of course, there are limits and you have to keep doing what you’re good at, but change and adaptation are important. So look at how much we all needed to change last year.

Trust innovation

McKinsey figures for 2020/21 reveal the idea that innovation is essential to overcome roller coasters over the past year or more. In fact, a whopping 85% of tech executives see the Covid crisis as a growth opportunity. That means they see it as a moment of innovation, a catalyst for change.

And that’s right — we made a leap many years ago in digitizing our lives and integrating technology into our daily lives in just a few months.

Unfortunately, so far, not many companies have access to the 2020 or 2021 opportunities. Everyone is crazy about maintaining the status quo. But as more people in the United States and around the world are vaccinated, it’s time to act.

How to Innovate Effectively

So how do you avoid slip-ups as you move into this more active period of putting yourself in this new normal?

The problem arises when a brand does not position (and therefore sell) itself as innovative or socially conscious. Consistency is important in branding, and if you’re already innovative (this is true for most tech companies, so half a glass tech executive), stay consistent. Just show your customers that you can trust you to stay true to your brand value.

A good way to ensure that you are loyal to your brand is to come up with a list of brand values ​​and a value proposition. This, combined with an explanation of who your target customers are, will keep you straight and narrow no matter what happens.

A value proposition is just a few sentences about what your company offers and why and how you are uniquely qualified to offer it. You should be able to stir one up easily enough.

By coming up with your values, value propositions, and descriptions for your target customers, you should be able to understand where your brand should be located. Which end of the spectrum are you aiming for? Do you sell yourself as historic or innovative? Whichever it is, devoting yourself to it is the way you build trust.

Of course, this is just the beginning of the work you need to do to build your business over the next few months, but a strong foundation is essential for a more successful branding effort.

