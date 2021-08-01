Athens Police Google Nest Camera Missing and Returned





At the end of last year, police chief in Athens, Tennessee went to the district attorney for fear of losing two Google Nest cameras, suggesting that Mayor Seth Sumner had something to do with it.

The camera reappeared — one in the supply closet, the other in the laptop case — and district attorney Steve Crump told the Times Free Press that “there was criminal activity involved in the disappearance or reappearance of the camera. There is no such thing. “

However, the incident has been echoing for months in this town of 13,000 people. The city council met twice in secret to discuss this issue, and more details may be revealed at the council’s public meeting to discuss the issue.

Sumner and Mayor Bo Parkinson have postponed comments to city lawyer Chris Tru.

However, Mr. True said, “If the mayor believes that employees of the city of Athens, including the mayor, are involved in camera fraud, the mayor is all other members of the city council.”

The problem of camera loss dates back to November 2020.

According to public records obtained by the Times Free Press, police chief Clifton Couch learned that the camera was lost when he tried to replace a supposedly broken evidence room surveillance camera (later). It turns out that is not the case).

Google Nest cameras were usually stored in a locked sergeant’s closet at a police station.

But when Couch tried to use one as an alternative, he was told by Det. According to a December 21 letter sent by the Chief Couch to DA’s office, Breakwitt said they were not available.

Document the first letter from the Chief Couch to DA Crump’s office

“Detective Witt advised that he didn’t have a camera because the mayor came a while ago and requested a camera,” Couch wrote. “Then I contacted the mayor and asked for a camera. Detective Witt claimed to have handed over the camera to him. Mr. Sumner said Detective Witt was wrong and did not” own “the camera. .. “

According to the couch, he returned to the police station on the other side of the building for explanation.

“Detective Witt said Mr. Sumner came and asked about the camera,” Couch’s letter said. “He told Mr. Sumner that one of them was in the closet and the other was used in the lobby. Mr. Sumner said he needed a camera, so Detective Whit was in the lobby. Take down the cameras and send the box and both cameras to the mayor a few days later. “

Fellow detective Lieutenant Fred Schultz told Couch that he “clearly remembers” seeing Whit hand over the camera to the mayor and see him use a ladder to lower the camera attached to the lobby. The letter states.

According to the couch, a similar recollection was provided by another police officer.

When he discussed how to document the missing city’s assets and losses with the city’s chief financial officer, Couch left the chief’s office and Sumner was at the desk of a vacant clerk outside the office. I found him standing with a piece of paper. The couch felt suspicious of the mayor’s actions.

Mr. Couch said Mr. Sumner’s actions “made me believe that he was likely doing so to hear the conversation.”

The chief told Crump what had happened and was trying to gather more information about the camera.

One camera is back

The chief then bought a trail cam at his own expense and installed it in the sergeant’s closet to see if anyone tried to return the camera. “It’s virtually impossible for police to buy a new camera without the mayor’s knowledge,” he wrote, buying it with his own money.

“I felt the secret was wise to keep the investigation secret,” Couch wrote.

The trail camera, the motion-activated type used by hunters, was placed on a high shelf in the closet next to a cardboard box, Couch wrote.

On December 18, 2020, Couch entered the closet to see if the missing camera would reappear. Looking at the cardboard box on the high shelf, I found the Nest camera box with one of the missing cameras inside.

After reviewing the images from the trail camera, the couch saw a policeman in the closet.

“It seems very likely [the officer] We deactivated the camera, returned the Nest cambox to the sergeant’s closet, and reactivated the camera, “Couch wrote.

In a letter to Crump on January 13, 2020, Couch provided details of a trail camera photo and discussed his suspicion that one of his officers was involved in the disappearance and reappearance of one of the cameras. rice field.

“I understand that the underlying problem with this study was a set of cameras worth just $ 300, and half of that set was recovered,” Couch wrote in Crump on January 13. Indicates a matter of integrity. I have always considered honesty to be of paramount importance in the operation of government. And today, I believe it is more true than ever. “

And another

According to the document, on January 26, 2021, Witt told the couch that a second nesting camera had been placed in a laptop bag.

“He seems to have opened a rarely used laptop case in his office,” Couch said in an email to True. “There is no reason why the camera was usually in that laptop case.”

“He says he absolutely affirms that he didn’t put it there,” Couch added.

Mr Crump said Friday that his office had not been formally commissioned to investigate and that state agencies were not sought to be involved.

“Our office considered this an internal issue of the Athens police until we got evidence that the crime could have been committed,” Crump said. “This was a problem between the Athens Police and the Athens Mayor’s office. Our office’s involvement was to help resolve the issue as much as possible. This office is a local government. . “

Crump concludes his email to the Times Free Press, saying, “If there is evidence that a person involved in this case has committed a crime, you should contact investigator Calvin Lockholt ((423) 472-2179). “.

City lawyer Trew provided Times Free Press with an email sent to the townsfolk discussing the issue. In it, the city said it was “successful” in its ongoing efforts to improve the relationship between the mayor and the police chief.

Please contact Ben Benton ([email protected] or 423-757-6569). Follow him on Twitter @ BenBenton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/local/story/2021/aug/01/athens-police-google-nest-camerwent-missing-g/551404/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos