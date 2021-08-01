NanoMalaysia launches two initiatives to boost the commercialization of nanotechnology





Petalinjaya: NanoMalaysia Bhd (NMB) launches REVOLUTIoNT and HydrogenEcoNanoMy programs for the commercialization of nanotechnology.

REVOLUTIoNT promotes and commercializes the production of complex and valuable intellectual property, products and system solutions, and Hydrogen EcoNanoMy applies NanoMalaysias’ onsite hydrogen technology to create a national hydrogen industry ecosystem for the energy sector. Create.

To conclude the 10th year of making nanotechnology-based SMEs leap into commercial ventures, the company has recently introduced key segments of its National 4IR policy: Advanced Materials and Technology, Internet Nano-Things, Blockchain. ,artificial intelligence.

Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed Hashim, Deputy Minister for Science and Technology Innovation, said the role of NMB in national 4IR policy is essential to bring Malaysia closer to the desire of National Policy for Science and Technology Innovation 20212030 to become a high-tech nation by 2030. ..

With nanotechnology as one of its key technology pillars, 4IR is projected to increase productivity in all sectors by 30% by 2030, helping to increase skilled workers and produce high value-added products. To do.

2016 From 2020, NanoMalaysia has 52 product development projects. 41 scale-up projects. Supported and created a combination of 22 joint ventures and start-ups. We have also succeeded in developing 55 intellectual properties. 25 patents; 17 copyrights; 4 corporate secrets. 5 trademarks and 4 utility innovations submitted to MyIPO. We have commercialized 166 products.

In addition, NanoVerify Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned company under NanoMalaysia, has certified 118 products through NANOVerify, Malaysia’s first and only nanocertification program, approved and approved by the Taiwan Nanotechnology Industry Association. did.

NanoMalaysia is a technology transfer program to expand the size of Malaysian SMEs and with SMEs and micro SMEs in India and Eastern Europe to further expand the reach of Malaysian SMEs in the field of global technology. Other partnerships signed in the last few years with similar objectives are those with NanoNextNL (Netherlands), NanoCanada, Nanopolis (China) and NanotechCenter Indonesia.

As identified by the industry, 2,373 direct and 11,865 indirect high-value employment opportunities and RM3.6 billion direct and RM18 billion indirect potential gross national income (GNI) contributions will come. It is estimated to be produced in 5 years.

NanoMalaysia positions Malaysia as a technology producer of locally developed renewable energy solutions and electric vehicle component technologies by leading the National Energy Storage Technology Initiative. Implementation of the Hydrogen EcoNanoMY program. In addition, the development of a roadmap for hydrogen economy and technology, supported by the flagship hydrogen pair electric race car project, introduces a hybrid-mounted hydrogen reactor-fuel cell graphene ultracapacitor-lithium-ion energy storage system.

Combining these technology-centric initiatives with value and supply chain development, directly create at least 10,500 high-value jobs, stimulate the economy with the spillover of 52,500 jobs, and add another 1.7 billion ringgit at GNI. I am aiming to create it. 2030.

