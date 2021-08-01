Insight Story Build Trust and Walk the Story





How did your life experience make you a leader today?

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned in life and business after going to hard knock school is to always be grateful for everything we have. No matter how difficult the situation, you should always maintain a positive outlook. We also need to always work hard, pay close attention and accept to work diligently, but we also need to enjoy everything we do.

At the same time, we need to not only stick to our opinions, but always seek to see the perspective of others. This process broadens the spirit and opens the way for us as human beings to care for each other. After all, true leaders care about his or her people, their customers, the communities we work with, and the world as a whole.

My favorite word is trust. Life and business are all about building trust. This means walking consistently and fulfilling what you promised.

What traits do you look for in your talent, or how do you decide who is right for your job?

First, learning is passion and enthusiasm. The technology industry is a rapidly evolving industry, and team players know the importance of keeping up with the latest technology.

Secondly, it is the ability to demonstrate leadership skills for internships and constantly try to improve.

Finally, it is a team player and every individual contributes to the success of the team. All team members have disciplines that contribute to overall success. When the team wins, everyone wins.

From a corporate perspective, companies must always set an example by promoting diversity, equality and unity, and promising and delivering results.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

Digital transformation means a change in technology and mindset. As a result, it affects the economy, society, and all individuals. Digitization is becoming more and more important and will continue to drive the convergence of technologies that blur the line between physical and digital.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing business and society for the better. Increasingly intelligent machines and systems can make work easier, and AI can catalyze digitalization in connected environments.

But after all, trust is the ultimate currency of the digital economy. We need to trust machine learning algorithms that help us manipulate business processes and increase people’s efficiency. Most importantly, ethical principles are needed to build and maintain trust in digital technology.

What advice can you give to someone who is about to start your career / business?

Knowledge, education and lifelong learning are the keys to success. They are the foundation of progress in all areas of life and are driven by a natural gift to all of us curiosity. Also, don’t be afraid to fall off from time to time. Just lift yourself up, dust it off and try again. Fear is the most useless of all human emotions, as it prevents us from realizing our true potential.

He is also a Digital First employee, emphasizing continuous skill upgrades (acquiring additional skills or strengthening existing abilities) and re-acquiring skills (acquiring a new set of skills). Make sure that.

We all know about the Industrial Revolution, but are we heading for the Technological Revolution?

Yes, and most definitely. Data, or new oil, is a key driver and key to digital transformation. Turning raw data into immediate business value ultimately drives innovation. Therefore, data and digital technology-based innovations are the foundation of a company’s future success in the digital economy.

Organizations also need to migrate to become intelligent enterprises (if they haven’t) yet. Intelligent companies come from a strong position that allows them to rethink their businesses and create new markets and revenue streams. It maximizes the value of a company’s data assets, turns data into valuable insights, and enables employees to gain visibility, focus, and agility to get their work done. Being an intelligent company enables companies to better respond to the needs of their individual customers, develop talent in new ways, and create disruptive business models that are a key imperative to the industry. It is to innovate with a purpose.

Basically, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is about increasing human productivity, enhanced by advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, robotics, and automated extended operations.

Taking the manufacturing industry as an example, Industry 4.0 production, logistics, and customer service work with digital technology to undertake increasingly complex tasks to further optimize production. As a result, you can accelerate the process more accurately while reducing costs.

How did mentorship make a difference in your professional life?

Having a good mentor is a quick way to track your personal learning process. I’m happy to know Mitch Young, who is currently the president of APJ at an American software company. Mitch taught me a lot about the tech industry, leadership, and always emphasized to me that the leaders who set an example and lead inspire others great.

What do you want to achieve in the next 5 years?

SAP is committed to helping all our customers become the best-running business. Together, we help the world run better and improve people’s lives. This mission is in close agreement with my personal beliefs, so what I want to achieve in the next five years or more is to move my local business to a best-practice business, an intelligent company that can be applied. Is to fulfill. Advanced technology and best practices within agile, integrated business processes improve resilience, profitability and sustainability.

The best advice you have ever received regarding your career.

Do not throw anyone under the bus. Blame is by no means part of the game. Ultimately, it’s about joint responsibility as a team.

This is an important attitude and characteristic that a person should have. Learn from others and be prepared to challenge yourself for continuous improvement. To date, I am still learning and adapting to change. Success is about agility. You must be able to motivate and drive yourself to higher heights in your achievements and your career.

Don’t look at yourself and blame others for what you can’t achieve. Think out of the box, always dream big and think big.

The most admired leader? Why?

Nelson Mandela, a peaceful man with a strong presence who disarmament his enemies with a smile. He taught the world what (true) forgiveness was and made a big difference to humanity. This man changed the world and showed where his enemies could be on his side. Diversity and inclusiveness are important attributes that should be adopted to see the big picture, and more importantly, how they have a positive impact on others.

How do you keep up with issues that affect your industry?

Today, we are fortunate to be at SAP, the world’s largest provider of enterprise application software and at the forefront of innovation. 92% of Forbes Global 2000 companies are customers. SAP customers also distribute 78% of the world’s food products and 82% of the world’s medical devices. In addition, 80% of SAP’s customers are SMEs.

So, to keep up with the latest developments in technology, all I need to do is read my email every morning.

What artificial innovations confuse you? Why?

cell phone. Twenty years ago, mobile phones were a luxury. Today, it is a necessity and has made a significant contribution to the world. It made us all more productive, made the world smaller, and opened the world on the Internet for local communities and developing countries. Easy access gives you greater communication skills and access to more information. Mobile phones and the Internet have accelerated the speed of information, changed the world, and changed the way we learn new things.

Malaysia’s largest brand.

Maybank, Malaysia’s largest financial services group and a leading banking group in Southeast Asia. Maybank has done a great job of humanizing banks and financial services throughout Malaysia and the region.

A must read for all business owners / managers …

Stephen conveys seven habits of highly effective people. First published over 30 years ago, the habit of being truly effective is just as relevant today. Sharpen the saw. Much of this book gives readers insight into how it changes and is relevant to society and organizations. It’s not just about being a follower of others, it’s about making a difference.

What are the top three factors that contribute to your success?

Passion, diligence, and constant support and understanding from my wife and family. I always have this daily saying, what can we change to achieve better results? What is the important learning today? How can I get the most out of people? If you don’t know anything, ask for help directly. Looking back is another success factor. Look back on yesterday and think about what you could have done in another way to achieve better results. In this way, you are constantly learning and evolving.

