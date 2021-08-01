How to collaborate on Google Docs





Imagine spending hours writing an article that was intended to be posted on your company’s blog. However, I first emailed it to my colleagues (including my boss) for review. Some of my colleagues confirmed and replied to the comments in the same email, while others sent comments in several emails. This makes it very difficult to work with too many emails to process while editing.

However, if you used Google Docs to create your article, you can easily share it with your colleagues. When one user reviews and makes changes, others can see the articles in real time and respond quickly to those changes.

This article will show you how to collaborate with colleagues in Google Docs.

How to co-edit with Google Docs Sharing a document: First, you need to share the document with the people you want to co-edit. Google Docs in the upper right corner of the document[共有]Click the button. Then enter the email address of the user you want to share with. Remember to make them editors (they can edit your article) or commenters (they can only comment on the article), or just viwers. Leave a comment: When shared, co-editors will receive an email with a clickable link and can immediately start posting and editing the article. Contributors (including the author of the document) can decide whether to edit any section of the document or leave a comment. article. You can highlight the section you want to post and leave a comment. Click the comment icon next to the highlighted text or the comment icon on the toolbar at the top to pop up a comment box. You can then enter your post in the comment box for all collaborators to see. Other collaborators can also reply to a comment by clicking on the comment and typing the reply in the reply box that pops up. Make a suggestion: Collaborators can also choose to make a suggestion instead of editing the document.To do this, highlight the suggested section and in the upper right corner[編集]Click the icon and select a suggestion from the dropdown. Other collaborators can see the suggestions and the author can decide to accept and implement them.

The Google Docs collaboration feature allows you to work with your documents with colleagues, friends, business partners, and more without the hassle of exchanging emails. This feature also saves a lot of time and reduces frustration while working.

