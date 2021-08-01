What hinders US defense innovation?





A new report published by Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technologies is urging the Department of Defense to adopt a new innovation strategy.

The current approach is “similar to innovation tourism, where the Pentagon samples local fares for various technology hubs in the United States, and is better than a sincere strategy for introducing emerging technologies into the sector,” the report said. Stated.

The report “The End of Innovation Tourism: A Rethinking of the U.S. Military’s Approach to Emerging Technologies Adoption” can be taken today by DoD to accelerate the types of innovation needed to stay competitive with enemies close to peers. Here are some recommendations you can make.

Authors Melissa Flagg and Jack Corrigan state that the challenges of DoD innovation or its lack are multifaceted and multifaceted, but at the heart of the matter lies under DoD’s current organizational structure and defense innovation is separated from defense procurement. It is.

The report states that the Pentagon has made some positive progress in adapting to the environment that has replaced the Pentagon as a driving force for innovation. The Innovation Office, founded by the Pentagon, has created one-off tools and bolt-ons for existing military technology, but only affects small pieces of major platforms and systems that make up the majority of military combat capabilities. The report states.

Reasons for this situation range from Pentagon procurement requirements to business models. However, the main reason for many is that DoD’s innovation efforts are related to the R & D part of the budget, not to a particular procurement program, especially the so-called recording program of the largest DoD project.

The recording program is funded by Congress and is managed by the Department of Defense Procurement Manager and Program Executive Officer. These managers tend to choose from among the few prime contractors they know and trust.

Because innovation budgets are tied to R & D programs, this placement separates the chain of commands, budgeting processes, and authority and completely separates them from the procurement ecosystem. In addition, the problem is that the Pentagon’s acquisition ecosystem’s current organizational structure is limited to innovation around the edge.

The Pentagon urges immediate action to implement a true innovation strategy using the authorities currently at its disposal. The country cannot allow perfection to be an enemy of progress.

According to Breakingdefense.com, the report’s recommendations are:

Define innovation goals and increase transparency. Share and use market intelligence throughout the acquisition ecosystem. Create a secure space for collaboration.

