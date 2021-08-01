Chrome for Android becomes Google’s 2FA security key





Over the past few years, Google has actively encouraged the adoption of two-factor authentication (2FA) or two-step verification (2SV). This includes a physical security key that connects via USB, but it also provides a phone security key. With the latest efforts, Chrome for Android will be transformed into a security key for logging in to your Google account.

After entering your username and password, users who have 2FA / 2SV enabled on their Google account can verify their login attempts in several ways. Tap “Yes” in the “Google Prompt” notification that appears on both Android and iOS (requires Google or Gmail app), or press and hold the volume button if a “Phone Security Key” is set ..

The latter approach is more rigorous (rather than notification) and better mimics a USB-C / A security key to communicate between the phone and desktop using Bluetooth and to check proximity. However, using a phone security key is a barrier to adoption, as the user must manually set it before the hour.

Google Prompt Phone Security Key Phone Security Key Phone Security Key

Google is currently using the Chrome for Android app as another 2FA security key method. When I enter my credentials on my laptop, I get the usual “Are you trying to sign in?” Message. Notification to open the full screen page of “Yes” and “No, it’s not me” at the bottom. How Google Be careful:

Someone is trying to sign in to your account from a nearby device

This is different from a simple Google prompt notification, as the important part of the message is the “nearby device”. Once confirmed, you will see the Connect to Device page with a spinning animation. This is exactly the same as the phone security key process.

[最近]/[マルチタスク]When you open the menu, you can see that the screen is from Chrome, not the Google Play service. (However, GPS is responsible for displaying the previous Yes / No UI.)

The screenshots below are for Chrome 93 (Beta) for Android and Version 92 for Mac. This feature has not yet been widely deployed. Behind the scenes, Google uses a cable (cloud-assisted Bluetooth Low Energy), as described by the Chrome flag. Requirements include signing in to the same account and enabling Chrome Sync.

Enable synchronization to allow phones that are signed in to the same account to be used as the second element security key. – Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, Android

chrome: // flags / # enable-web-authentication-cable-v2-support

Chrome for Android security key

