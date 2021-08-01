Israeli technical delegation led by Erel Margalit to establish an innovation center in Paris





A delegation led by the founder of JVP met with Francis’s economic director to discuss expanding cooperation and establishing the Margarit Startup City in Paris.

Meir Orbach 15: 0801.08.21

Israeli high-tech delegation, led by Jerusalem Venture Partners founder and chairman Eller Margarit, will hold a series of meetings with the Elysee Palace, the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the City of Paris, and the Bank of France and the leaders of the Bank of France. did. Head of financial institutions and the French technology ecosystem.

The delegation includes 12 senior JVP portfolio companies working in the American and European markets and developing technologies from around the world such as FinTech, InsurTech, Artificial Intelligence, Earnix, AnyClip, Centrical, ThetaRay and Quali. Included CEO and executives. Pyramid Analytics, Secret Double Octopus, Inshur, Rezilion, Morphisec, and 1touch.io.

Erel Margalit (right) and Alain Papiasse, Chairman of Corporate Banking and Institutional Banking at BNP Paribas.Photo: Ria Marciano

During this visit, we expanded the business activities of JVP companies throughout Europe and established the Margalit Startup City Innovation Center in Paris. This will allow Israeli startups and businesses to smoothly enter the vibrant European market, similar to those founded in New York. ..

The delegation will meet with President Emmanuel Macron’s senior economic unit, led by Alexis Seidenweber, who is leading the president’s efforts in the field of innovation, and Punlope Committee, the deputy mayor of Paris, who oversees innovation. The municipality of Paris has begun a visit to the Elysee Palace.

The visit of the Israeli delegation is of great interest, along with companies that represent the forefront of Israeli technology. About 30% or 40% of the revenue of most businesses here is in Europe. With the changes in London, Israeli companies are looking for new European hubs to allow them to enter, Margarit said. In France, Israeli innovation is seen as a model and there is a strong willingness to invest in it. An innovation center connecting Israeli high-tech and French high-tech will be established in Paris, and a center will be established in New York. The Innovation Center will initially accommodate 30 Israeli companies in the process of transforming Paris into an international innovation center, making it a suitable destination for the expansion of Israeli companies in Europe. Given that there are currently 650 Israeli startups in New York, France’s goal is to be central to the activities of 350 Israeli startups over the next three to four years.

In addition to meetings with government officials, the Israeli delegation held meetings with major investment groups, including BNP Paribas, a global banking group with international headquarters in Paris. Rothschild Bank, Crédit Agricole, and other important entities in the French market. Israeli delegation to Paris at the Elysee Palace.Photo: Ria Marciano

In recent years, France’s high-tech sector has grown rapidly and is now home to Europe’s largest startup ecosystem with over 10,000 active startups. In 2020, French start-ups raised € 4.4 billion ($ 5.2 billion) in 501 investment rounds, while Germany raised € 4.1 billion ($ 4.8 billion) in 289 rounds (2020). As of October). International brands and companies such as Uber, Google and IBM now operate important R & D centers in the country. For Israeli companies, Paris now offers significant opportunities for investment, growth and collaboration as part of a dynamic environment, providing excellent access to the wider European market.

These groups are a collaborative team of Elysee Palace representatives, Treasury Innovation, JVP members, portfolio companies, and businessmen planning between Israel and France in the areas of fintech, AI and food tech. Was established.

