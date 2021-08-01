The future of crypto-based games paid to play in the Metaverse





From Pong to PlayStation 5, the history of the game is told through innovation. Sure, graphic prowess and raw horsepower surprise us all, but under the glitter of ray tracing at 4K / 120fps, there’s always something more important to every game. That’s how to play. True innovation comes when the media itself is driven by mechanisms and gameplay scenarios that change and inspire people to think about game design.

When PlayStation 5 was first released, the launch game that dominated the news cycle was a free system pack-in called Astros Playroom, a light platformer starring a cute little robot. Why was this software chosen by many in the gaming community as the first true next-generation experience? For the reimagined controller. Yes, Sony’s DualSense controller was a key part of people’s jaw-dropping technology at the start of this latest console generation. The controller adds features that allow players to immerse themselves in the game world in their own way. Innovative technologies that determine how to interact with media, whether with analog sticks, disc-based media, or even touch screens, are taking the industry a leap forward.

All of this raises the question of what to do next. What is the next big leap? What if we changed the concept of the game world itself? What if we all enter the Metaverse?

To the metaverse

The Metaverse can be understood as a permanent and fully realized world of games. Some are virtual reality, some are augmented reality, some are social networks, they are virtually endless, with a full-fledged economy, employment opportunities, and, as you can imagine, unique gaming scenarios. You can’t find it anywhere else. The Metaverse is growing day by day and is one of the most important technological advances in the gaming industry in decades. Even in the era of asynchronous multiplayer and always-online MMORPGs, Metaverse is doing something unique. Not only is the game world permanent, but players in the Metaverse can do things that other video games can’t. It links the actual commerce and communication with the virtual interface of such a system.

What exactly can you do with the Metaverse? You can buy land, form communities, start businesses, buy and sell art, and even raise money for real charities.

The real estate market is booming in the Metaverse, with lots of virtual land regularly sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Homes, cities, towns and communities have been established on the land, creating a whole new world as we speak. In that world people get profitable employment. For example, a hard-working player set up a tour company in-game and took people to show sights. This virtual entrepreneur charges for this service and makes real money.

In fact, players make money in many Metaverse games just by playing. There are countless other revenue opportunities and business ventures that players are working on, and they are just one part of the ingenuity of video games, ensuring that the desire to make money while playing the game will come true. ..

But even players who are mentally lacking in entrepreneurship can count on participating in this economy. Art lovers and collectors have created a whole new art market in the Metaverse. You’ve probably heard of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Digital artist Beeple sold well earlier this year for $ 69 million.

NFTs are basically a new way to authenticate digital files and prove their ownership. People in the Metaverse are using NFTs primarily for decoration at this point, but the market for buying, selling and trading these NFTs is huge and complex.

Those who buy an NFT can retain it like a traditional collection, gain value over time, or resell it. Going further, philanthropists are using the Metaverse to raise money for real-world charities. Most Metaverse games have their own custom currency. The popular Metaverse game Decentraland uses what is called MANA. These in-game currencies have potential real-world value as global cryptocurrencies.

Leverage new technologies in the future

The underlying technology of all cryptocurrencies, called blockchain, is a cryptosystem that enables reliable exchange without the need for an intermediary. This means that every time you join the game economy, banks, developers and credit card companies won’t cut back.

The integration of blockchain technology and games is the key to redefining what is possible in the virtual world and creating a whole new industry within the industry. Imagine the end of microtransactions and downloadable content that includes DRM at a high price. By purchasing in-game items and explicitly owning them as alive, liquid assets are revolutionary in the current gaming economy.

The Metaverse allows users to create the world, interact as they please, interact with other players in any way they like, and control the entire economic infrastructure of the fully built corners of the digital world.

Metaverse gives you more immersiveness, complexity, and fine-grained control over almost every aspect of the gaming world and user experience. This is just the beginning. Being on the ground floor, you may be able to keep anything in the Metaverse in the future. Persistent connectivity, VR integration, and augmented reality integration that fuses the real and virtual worlds around us. The Metaverse has endless possibilities and can continue to change the trajectory of the gaming industry in entirely new ways.

Uplift co-founder Corey Cottontrell was born and raised in the hinterland of Canadian North Airlines. There he discovered his talent and appreciation for music early on and began his lifelong path of creativity and self-expression. In addition to working as a professional musician for most of his career, Corey has embraced a hobby of gaming and blockchain technology. Corey first worked with Michael Blu to remix one of his songs and create an NFT music video. Pairs were clicked and their chemistries led to larger projects such as the full integration of NFTs and crypto-based economies into the Uplift World game metaverse.

Featured image: Shutterstock / GreenBelka

