Intel Executive Posts Thunderbolt 5 Photo then Deletes It: 80 Gbps and PAM-3





Executives visiting different research departments around the world aren’t necessarily new, but focusing on social media and driving named individuals from each company to keep their followers sitting on the edge of their seats can be a challenge. It means getting more insight into how these are done and run by the company. The downside of posting on social media is that certain images that expose unpublished information haven’t been scrutinized by public relations or legal affairs, giving you a glimpse into next-generation technology. That’s what happened today.

On the first day, the @intelIsrael team will appear in the book. Amazing views … Great opportunity to see @ GetThunderbolt’s innovations … Verification lab tours and time with teams … I can’t wait to see what tomorrow will bring! pic.twitter.com/GKOddA6TNi

— Gregory M Bryant (@gregorymbryant) August 1, 2021

EVP and GM of Gregory Bryant, Intel’s client computing group, is spending time this week at Intel’s Israeli R & D facility on its first overseas Intel trip in 2021. Later, Bryant was shown office and research, followed by another later in the day. The post contained 4 photos, but they were quickly deleted and replaced with 3 photos (in the tweet above). The deleted photos show some new information about the next generation of Thunderbolt technology.

In this image, there is a poster on the wall that introduces “80G PHY technology”. This means that Intel is working on the physical layer (PHY) of 80 Gbps connections. Soon, this will be twice the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4 running at 40 Gbps.

The second line confirms that this is “USB 80G is intended to support the existing USB-C ecosystem.” Following this, Intel aims to double the effective bandwidth while preserving the USB-C connector.

The third line is actually technically interesting. “PHY is based on the new PAM-3 modulation technology.” This talks about how 0s and 1s are sent. Traditionally, we talk about NRZ encoding, which allows the transmission of 0s, 1s, or 1 bit. Natural progression is a scheme that allows 2 bits to be transferred, called PAM-4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation), where 4 is the number of different variants in which 2 bits can be displayed. Boundary (00, 01, 10). , Or 11). Therefore, the PAM-4 of the same frequency has twice the bandwidth of the NRZ connection.

So what’s happening with PAM-3?

From Teledyne LaCroy on YouTube

PAM-3 is a technology that allows data lines to carry either -1, 0, or +1. What the system actually does is combine the two PAM-3 transmissions into a 3-bit data signal. For example, 000 is -1 followed by -1. This is complicated, so here’s a table.

PAM-3 Encoding AnandTech Send 1 Send 2000 -1 -1 001 -1 0 010 -1 1 011 0 -1 100 0 1 101 1 -1 110 1 0 111 11 Unused 00

Comparing NRZ with PAM-3 and PAM-4, we can see that the data transfer speed of PAM-3 is between NRZ and PAM-4. The reason PAM-3 is used in this case is to achieve higher bandwidth without the additional limitation of having to enable PAM-4.

NRZ vs PAM-3 vs PAM4AnandTech Bit Cycle Bit / Cycle NRZ 1 1 1 PAM-3 3 2 1.5 PAM-4 2 1 2

PAM-3 has the same restrictions as NRZ.

The last line in this image is'[something] N6 test chip focused on new PHY technology [the lab and] It shows promising results. The first thing I thought was TSMC, but it should be about the same width as “The” in the line above. So it doesn’t look like I’m there, but N6 is a TSMC node.

Intel’s goal at Thunderbolt is to drive both bandwidth, power, and utilities, but at this point, compliance with the USB-C standard is important to keep technology useful for users who can fall back. It seems to be a part. Standard USB-C connection. Currently, Intel’s TB4 is a superset that includes USB4, so there may be another situation where TB5 is ready to become a USB5 superset, but the deployment of the USB standard is now more than the TB standard. It seems to be late.

Special thanks to David Schor of WikiChip for tipping off.

