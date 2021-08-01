Alphabet publishes financial results for the second quarter of 2021 that shows Google in a great way





Alphabet has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. All areas of the business have increased significantly compared to the same quarter last year.

The company generated revenues of $ 38.3 billion to $ 61.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and reported operating profit of $ 6.4 billion to $ 19.4 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues (expenses) also increased from $ 1.9 billion to $ 2.6 billion, with net revenues rising from $ 7 billion in 2021 to $ 18.5 billion.

Diluted EPS for the quarter was $ 27.26, up from $ 10.13 in the year-ago quarter.

“Second-quarter revenue was $ 61.9 billion, reflecting the growing power of consumer online activity and the broad power of advertiser spending. Again, we’re doing a great job overall by our team. “We have benefited from this,” commented Alphabet and Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat.

Alphabet, which owns and operates Google, has also released additional financial information related to Google’s performance.

Google Ads: Search brought $ 35.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up from $ 21.3 billion in the second quarter of 2020. YouTube advertising revenue increased from $ 3.8 billion to $ 7 billion and Google Network increased from $ 4.7 billion to $ 7.6 billion.

In total, Google Services brought in $ 57 billion. This is an increase from $ 35 billion over the same period last year. Google services include advertising, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search and YouTube. Revenue generation comes from advertising. App sales, in-app purchases, digital content products, hardware. Fees received for subscription-based products such as YouTube Premium and YouTube TV.

Google Cloud revenue was $ 4.6 billion, up from $ 3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Google’s total workforce also increased from 127,498 in the second quarter of 2020 to 144,056 in the second quarter of 2021.

“In the second quarter, we saw an increasing trend in online activity in many parts of the world. We are proud that our service has helped so many consumers and businesses. AI and A long-term investment in Google Cloud has helped significantly improve the digital experience for everyone, “commented Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pinchai.

The company also said it conducted a service life audit of servers and network equipment earlier this year. As a result, the service life of the server has been extended to four years, and some network equipment has been extended to five years.

“This change in accounting estimates has been in effect since fiscal 2021 and has the effect of reducing depreciation costs by $ 721 million and $ 1.6 billion, and net income of $ 651 million and $ 1.2 billion. Or an increase of $ 0.84 and $ 1.81 per base, $ 0.83 and $ 1.78 per diluted share for the three and six months ending June 30, 2021 “, the report said.

* The numbers in this story have been rounded off.

