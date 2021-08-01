Google predicts the future of connected computing on TV





Google is urging YouTube and YouTube TV to increase their share of connected TV and expects it to be a connected computing experience in the future.

In this week’s earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai was asked about expanding YouTube’s role on the big screen and how his company can drive connected TV consumer adoption. He said Google is shaping the connected television strategy under the assumption that the smart TV experience will become more interactive over time.

“They will be a connected computing experience. People will passively and aggressively consume content such as games and over-the-top video. Therefore, this is considered part of the platform shift. AndroidTV Has made great strides. It’s a highly customizable platform. We work with video providers around the world, as well as cable box maker Chromecast. Chromecast is also a complement to Google TV. ” He said. Motley Fool’s revenue record .. “It’s an important investment from our side, making sure we can drive that shift and clearly having a lot of synergies in servicing our users. Please add and give more opportunities [Google Play] Developers also reach more users. However, there are also clear and powerful points to integrating with YouTube and YouTube TV. “”

Related: More Why YouTube Starts Fast

In the United States, more than 120 million people watch YouTube on Google TV every month, up from 100 million last year. Philipp Schindler, Google’s Chief Business Officer, quotes Nielsen data to suggest that 70% of YouTube’s reach was delivered to viewers that traditional TV ads couldn’t reach.

“In other words, YouTube’s reach is expanding on television, and the dynamics of this audience are a huge win for the brand,” he said. “In fact, Nielsen said US advertisers, who shifted just 20% of their spending from TV to YouTube, increased the total reach of their campaigns within their target audience by 25% and reduced costs per reach point by almost 20%. I found it.

Smart TV initiatives will help drive significant growth in YouTube advertising revenue. It recorded $ 7 billion during the quarter, an increase of 84% over the previous year. At the same time, Google’s other revenue totaled $ 6.6 billion, up 29% year-over-year. This is mainly due to the increase in YouTube’s non-advertising revenue from CFORus porat.

Google predicts the future of connected computing on TV

Sourcelink Google predicts the future of connected computing on TV

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://illinoisnewstoday.com/google-predicts-the-future-of-connected-computing-on-tv/324808/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos