Indian Students Suffer Amid Online Studies With No Internet

COVID-19 hit the world hard in 2019 and people learned a new way of working and studying. While the adults were pushed to work from home, students were asked to attend online classes to continue their education. With remote work and classes, an internet connection became a basic service. Shockingly, in the academic year of 2019-20, less than 12% of the government schools had an internet connection and less than 30% of schools had functional computers, according to data released by the Education Ministry. The poor digital infrastructure affected plenty of students, especially the ones who are studying in government schools.

Digital divide clearly visible in Indian schools

The availability of digital education is extremely scarce in India. Teachers are teaching through apps like Zoom, presenting the students with recorded lectures via emails, WhatsApp or any other educational apps. However, the giving and receiving of digital education are highly dependent on whether the necessary education is available to the teachers, students, and parents or not. In many schools of India, the teachers went to empty classrooms to use the blackboard and lab facilities to teach the students while standing in front of the computer screen. The government schools of Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand had good computer facilities while computer availability in private schools was high in the states of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

On the other side, states like Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh had very few working computers. This was in terms of computers, when we threw our attention to internet connectivity, it was found that only three states – Kerala, Delhi, and Gujarat had decent internet facilities. This poses a huge question on the hybrid learning method that different schools and colleges are trying to achieve.

AKTU directs students to ensure a high-speed internet connection

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has asked its students to arrange a high-speed internet connection for their upcoming semester examination. Further, the institute asked the students to have a power backup for seamlessly conducting the exams in the online mode. The notice further stated that the of the students will be checked during the online exams by the invigilator and additionally, the room from which they are giving the exam should be as such that there are no writings on the wall. Students can give an instant boost to their internet connectivity by doing some changes in the Settings of the router such that their devices are given priority by the router. For doing so, the students will need to visit either 192.168.254.254 for brands of routers like Globe at Home, PLDT, and Sky and 192.168.100.1 for brands like TP-Link, NETGEAR, and Huawei.

Students remind the minister of poor internet connection

During a recent video conference interactive program between S. Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education with the students, a student complained about no internet connectivity. In the state of Assam. Students have 4G internet connectivity but have no smartphones. In another situation, a student climbed a tree to attend online classes. Two weeks ago a student of Odisha went to school amidst lockdown for attending classes on YouTube. Similar news has been making rounds from other parts of the countries too where both school and college students are struggling to attend their classes due to internet problems.

Digital India is still a dream

In 2015, PM Modi talked about his dream of digital India. It was stated that Digital India will create employment opportunities for 18 lakh people. Further, the plan of merging E-governance and M-governance. Sadly, the dream of Digital India is still a dream with every percentage of people having access to an internet connection. The Digital Program has faced a tremendous amount of implementation issues due to poor planning. However, now the government is trying to run back to the track by creating big visions for Bharat Net. It is high time that India takes the issue of digital connectivity seriously amidst the COVID-19 pandemic where everyone is highly dependent on internet connections. Further, digital connectivity will also help to boost the digital economy and will help in the overall growth of the Indian economy which has suffered a lot because of the deadly pandemic.