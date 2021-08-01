5 Trending Text, Voice And Video Chatting Platforms

After 2019, social distancing became the norm after COVID-19, and people from all over the globe started using different platforms for chit-chat. From text, the attention shifted to video chatting and then sifted to audio chatting with the rollout of Clubhouse. However, the users can choose a platform to chat in a form of communication in which they are comfortable the most. Here’s a list of the top 5 trending texts, voice, and video chatting platforms of 2021.

1. Zoom

Zoom has played a key role in building connections during the entire pandemic. From kids to professionals, Zoom is being used to ensure that people lead a hassle-free life where they are working and studying without a break online. Zoom is mostly used to connect with known people and usually requires a link to join a room. The platform supports audio, video, and textual chats and is available in both free and premium versions. Further, it allows the users to share the screen and engage in private and group chat and support features like the use of the whiteboard. This is the best platform for carrying out professional conversations for remote work.

2. Clubhouse

It is a newly launched social audio app that has become immensely popular in a very short time. One can only engage in audio conversation in Clubhouse. The app also allows the users to passively participate simply by listening in to live conversations of other people. There are plenty of rooms in the Clubhouse where conversations are carried out. It is an invite-only platform which makes it exclusive. A user can only join Clubhouse when an existing user of Clubhouse permits them to do so. Even Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk made an appearance on Clubhouse. Later, Mark Zuckerberg ended up launching his very own variation of Clubhouse in the form of Live Audio Rooms.

3. Omegle

Omegle provides a platform for users to talk to strangers and make new friends. In Omegle, the user is paired with a random stranger to engage in a one-on-one conversation. The user can decide to stay and continue the conversation or skip to talk to someone new. All the chats carried out in Omegle are anonymous. The video conversations that take place in Omegle are carried out in an unmoderated forum. Omegle has seen the influx of many Gen Z influencers who randomly keep hosting virtual meet-and-greet events with their fans. In addition to that, one can also connect to random TikTok influencers on Omegle too.

4. Chatib

Chatib is a text-based chatting platform where users are free to chat without registration. The user can simply choose a username of their choice, gender, age, country, and state and then write the captcha to begin the chat. It is a good platform to make new connections if you are good with your words. Most single people use Chatib to date virtually. It is possible to share images on the platform too. After entering Chatib, the user will see a list of all the online users on the left section of the screen with their username. For starting a conversation, simply tap on a username to open the message box.

5. Chatroulette

Chatroulette is a global chatting platform that supports free online video-to-video conversation. The platform is very similar to Omegle in terms of its features. The platform does not require any signup and provides an instant connection with strangers. It is a great platform to make friends and for having fun. For starting a conversation in Chatroulette, it is mandatory to enable the camera first. This chatting platform is only available for users who are 18+. The platform came into being popular soon after the COVID-29 pandemic hit the world hard.

These platforms can be used for chatting with both known and unknown people. While talking to unknown people, it is extremely important to maintain anonymity until you are extremely sure that you can trust the stranger. It is recommended that one does not share any personal information while chatting with a random stranger to protect their privacy. Depending upon the form of communication that you prefer, you can choose a platform of your choice to enjoy connections while ensuring that you are safe inside your cozy home.