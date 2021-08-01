India Enters As A Top Player In Global Gaming Industry

In the very first nine months of 2020, India became the country to see a sharp rise in the number of downloads in the mobile game section worldwide because of the COVID 19. According to the data released by SensorTower, India saw 7.3 billion installs and at the top of it ranked itself 17% market share in terms of the install volume. India has a young demographic with more than 50% of its population below the age of 25 Years. Coincidentally, 60% of the gamers of the country are also under 25 years. KPMG’s Media and Entertainment reported that by March 2020, the gaming users of India have surpassed 365 million.

Mostly the smartphone users are playing game

If the gaming sector is divided in terms of where the games are played, smartphone users occupy 85% of the segment, followed by PC users with 11% and only 4% of gamers use their tablets to play games. Smartphone gaming occupies a huge chunk of the gaming sector because of low-priced internet which was highly supported by Reliance Jio and affordable internet connectivity. When these factors are clubbed together, the perfect recipe for an increase in mobile games is seen.

PUBG Mobile became increasingly popular in India with 35 million gamers playing it daily. In fact, Indians contribute to 175 million downloads of this game making it immensely popular. Additionally, players also tried to look for games that can help them with mental workout, and many variants of the classic Solitaire game like Klondike Solitaire were downloaded and played online. Further, many Indian gamers became okay playing paid games which can be attributed to improved disposable incomes and wide adoption of digital payment according to the Deloitte Report on Telecom, Media, and Telecommunications Predictions.

COVID-19 shifted media and entertainment consumption trends

The deadly virus turned many people away from television which resulted in a shift in the consumption trend in the media and entertainment sector. A contraction of 20% was visible in the segment of print, film, and television. On the other hand, a rapid rise was noticed in gaming and digital media consumption. According to a report by BARC and Nielsen has indicated that before lockdown, an Indian used to spend 151 minutes playing a game which increased to 218 minutes during the lockdown.

Increase in gaming companies in India

Maple Capital Advisors has reported that currently, India has more than 400 gaming companies to support the demand of games. Also, big giant investors like Sequoia Capitals and Kalaari Capital have increased their investment in this segment by more than 78% last year. The surge in the gaming industry is a result of the growing need to create connections and stay entertained while ensuring social distancing with peer groups, family, and friends. Digital consumption has become pretty mainstream during the COVID-19 lockdown. Interestingly, there is no vast difference between the rural and urban gamers which indicates that gaming has surpassed the geographies.

An increase in the Esports industry is predicted

Before the pandemic hit the country, the user base of India on Esports was merely 4%. However, in 2020, 17 million players were vested in different competitive tournaments in eSports gaming and it is expected that in the next three years, the Esports industry will grow by 36%. The eSports industry might see a huge inflow of investment after the prediction. In addition to eSports games, casual and hyper-casual games are increasingly popular among the kids and many game developers are trying to build games designed only for the smartphone owing to its short timeframe and low development costs.

However, with the removal of various lockdowns in the country, the gamers are diverted to different other activities. This presents a challenge in the gaming industry to diversify itself to retain the attention of the current gamers and further, to attract the attention of new gamers too. Many major gaming companies are rolling out new games and features to keep the attention of the gamers intact. It would be interesting to see how the growth in the gaming industry will be affected once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Will the gamers be playing the games or will be engaging themselves in other interesting activities?