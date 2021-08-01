8 Underlying Drivers Of Media And Entertainment Sector

Since the very first month of 2020, large economies have faced a slow down due to COVID-19. Many countries’ GDPs face a heavy flow. The impact of the virus was visible in many economic activities; however, it was difficult to study its implication on the Media and Entertainment sector for its vast diversity that included everything from digital to print. Even though traditional media suffered hugely due to the shutting down of movie theatres, OTT and online gaming bloomed with a massive spike in digital consumption owing to the lockdown in many countries. The two segments that saw a huge growth were gaming and digital and OTT. IN FY20, the gaming sector saw a growth of 45% and digital and OTT saw a growth of 26%. On the other hand, the print had a negative growth of -9%, followed by radio (-11%). In total, there are eight underlying drivers of the media and entertainment sector for F20 performance which are discussed below.

1.Digital and OTT Video

Digital and OTT videos saw robust growth with a constant supply of digital content. Even with a slow economy, the sector saw a growth of 26% and advertisement in the digital and OTT platforms grew by 24%. On top of that, digital subscriptions saw a whopping growth of 47%. OTT also increased its subscription price. Its viewership is also increasing in Tier 3 cities.

2. Television

In FY20, television saw a growth of 9%. The subscription revenue was high due to the implementation of NTO 1.0. The implementation of the same has increased the transparency in the television segment.

3. Print

F20 proved to be very bad for the print segment, which saw a decline of 8%. The primary reason for the decline can be attributed to the decline in the advertisement. Additionally, there was a decline in the circulation in print in the metro markets. The decline was lower in the Hindi and other regional segments due to its diversification in the small cities and towns. Due to a decline in the revenue of print, the industry saw huge cost-cutting measures.

4. Films and Outdoor Entertainment

The impact of COVID-19 was high in the India box office, which saw a huge decline in its performance. However, the box collection of the movies remained stable due to the digital revenues that it earned from different OTT platforms. Many OTT platforms during the COVID-19 crisis paid premium prices for the digital rights of the movies in order to enrich their content library. The lack of theatrical distribution contributed to the direct growth of the OTT platforms.

5. Animation and VFX

The growth in the OTT platform created a chain reaction as a result due to which the animated Intellectual Property saw a huge focus. Further, VFX studios saw a platform in the domestic and the international market to grow. However, this segment was impacted tremendously due to the work from the home scenario which also resulted in the shutdown of few small animation and VFX studios. Also, the advertising policies surrounding the YouTube kid’s content changed which impacted the Intellectual Property segment.

6. Gaming

The growth in the gaming sector was impressive with a 45% growth in the revenue with the increasing popularity of games like Scrabble Word Finder and PUBG. By March 2020, the user base increased by 265 million with a strong rise in card-based games, fantasy games, and word games like Words with Friends. The consumption of casual games also saw an increased momentum. The segment saw the highest growth and therefore, will have to work the strongest to retain the attention of its consumers especially by diversifying its content.

7. Radio

The radio segment also suffered due to COVID-19 that experienced a slowdown and also fewer advertisements by the government which directly impacted its FY20 revenue.

8. Music

The music ecosystem saw a huge influx from the digital platforms that own the largest share of the music segment. Secondly, the public performance played a key role in contributing to this segment.

According to KPMG reports, the FY22 growth over FY21 will be 100% for films, 73% for print, and 40% for radio. On the other hand, OTT will see a growth of 33% and the gaming segment will again see 45% growth.