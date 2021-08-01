5 Reasons To Have A Digital Workplace In India

While battling with COVID-19, almost all the work has become digital. Technology has never been so crucial. Whether one needs to work from home or attend online classes, the digital connection is required for digital work and along with it, the need for a digital workplace has slipped into essential services. The digital workplace consists of space online that allows the team members to work from anywhere and at any time in an extremely secure environment. Many of the digital workplaces also comprise instant messaging services and video conferences to ensure seamless communication between the team members.

The line between the physical office and the virtual realm has been blurred for good providing the users with a digital space with an accessible environment. During these hard times, a seamless digital workplace is of utmost need for a collaborative workplace. Microsoft Teams and Google Classroom are excellent examples of workspace for professionals and students. Listed below are five reasons to consider having a digital workplace.

1. Flexibility and Enhanced Experience

Most of the digital workplace allows the users to choose a device of their own choice to work in which allows the users to work the way they want to. Thus, increasing the flexibility. Further, the experience of the users is enhanced by providing them with a virtual form of their official workspace. The cloud storage of digital space allows the users to work from anywhere and anytime, without any restrictions. Also, it is easier to keep track of all the work which is being carried out which promotes productivity within the team.

2. Improved Productivity and Efficiency

Working together in a digital workspace eliminates the need for unnecessary actions like giving a call to know the status of a report. Shared documents like Google Docs allow the users to check the update of the work in real-time. Further, it is also easy to convert online Google Docs like Excel to PDF for further easy sharing which can be done directly from Google Docs. However, another conversion like PDF to PNG might require additional online tools like Lua which are totally available for free.

3. Easy Communication

A well-created digital workplace like Teams allows the users to easily communicate with each other. Such a platform allows the users to meet, chat, call and collaborate all in one place. Many companies like Farmley use platforms like Microsoft Teams for working remotely while ensuring seamless connectivity amongst their employees. Communication between the employees ensures fresh ideas and new opinions for further growth of the company.

4. Cuts Down Expenses

Having a digital workplace while working remotely results incorporate expense. Instead of burning electricity in an actual conference room, the same purpose can be achieved via virtual meetings conducted in a digital workspace. An optimized digital workspace eradicates the need for having a large infrastructure to manage on-premise servers which is both time-consuming and labor-intensive.

5. Improved Collaboration

Digital workspace easily streamlines the conversation and chain of orders between coworkers and supervisors. In an online space, it is easy to share documents, data, links, and even images and videos. No matter who is located where everyone can collaborate together in a single space. In addition to that, a sophisticated digital workspace provides the users with analytics that further boosts the experience of the employees. Also, the communication feature improves the collaboration aspect where a required change can be directly communicated from the same platform.

A good digital workspace should have digital security, business applications, compatibility, mobility, communication infrastructure, and telecommunication tools to ensure that it fulfills its function properly. Further, while creating a workspace, the leader should consider important factors like the vision, strategy, employee experience, and employee personas to extract maximum benefits out of it. The idea and concept of having a digital workplace are not new, however, its rapid adoption is new which was mainly driven by the pandemic that forced many people to work from home. However, the benefits of having a digital workplace are realized by many companies and chances are high it will stick to digital workspace even after the pandemic is over to keep all the team members on the same page without having the need to crowd the conference room.