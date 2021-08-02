NM Space Industry Rocket Advance »Albuquerque Journal





Albuquerque, New Mexico — When Sir Richard Branson flew from Spaceport America to Sub-Orbit on July 11, New Mexico’s emerging commercial space industry’s reputation as a global hotspot rose with him. did.

Branson’s flight cast an unprecedented international spotlight on New Mexico as the birthplace of commercial space travel. Then, Billionaire Jeff Bezos was launched into space from western Texas on July 20, raising global expectations for a new era of space travel in the 21st century.

Virgin Galactic plans two more flights this year. The following will probably include George Whitesides, the company’s former CEO, later this summer.

The company will then launch its first true commercial flight in the fall, bringing four passengers from the Italian Air Force into space to experiment with microgravity and train future astronauts. And after a four-month hiatus for spacecraft maintenance and upgrades, Virgin Galactic finally opened its doors to regular tourist flights in early 2022, from southern New Mexico to Sub-Orbit. Carry paid passengers by ferry on Joyride.

However, most people’s attention is focused on Virgin Galactic and Spaceport America, but even more in New Mexico, especially in Albuquerque, where government agencies and corporate organizations are partnering to build state-of-the-art facilities. Many space developments are gaining momentum. And a program that can transform a city into a vibrant production center for new space technology.

This includes a plan by one large investor to create a large complex for designing and manufacturing satellites near Albuquerque International Sunport.

Another business-led effort to develop another multipurpose complex at Kirtland Air Force Base to accommodate many space companies starting next year.

Thunderbird Kirtland Development LLC, which is leading the planned MaxQ project at the base, will begin construction this month in the first two buildings on the sites of two different companies. This includes Blue Halo, a national engineering company focused on space. BlueHalo will invest $ 60 million in a 200,000-square-foot facility to design and manufacture new space technology.

BlueHalo announced its investment on July 20 at a press conference with local, state, and federal authorities praising progress in building the commercial space industry in New Mexico.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state has reached a turning point in industrial development, raising New Mexico to a leadership position.

“For the first time, as far as I can remember, I’m beating other states,” Ruhan Grisham told the journal. “We have the right talent and vision to do that. We believe we are already at a turning point.”

Albuquerque and New Mexico are “rising” and the country is “getting attention,” added Mayor Tim Keller.

“We promise to be home to space technology,” Keller said at the Blue Halo event. “We have won this race. Albuquerque will be known for it over the next few decades.”

Gain momentum

Many factors are driving the momentum of the local industry. Most important of these is the Pentagon’s efforts to modernize military power in space, as well as the ingenuity and agility of the private sector to design and develop the new and innovative technologies needed. Depends on DOD.

Albuquerque is at the forefront and center of these efforts, as many of the military organizations directly involved in space defense are located in Quiltland. This includes the Space and Missile Center, the Space High Speed ​​Office, and the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Spacecraft Bureau.

As a result, contracts with local companies and state-owned companies that have facilities here are steadily flowing. Since last fall, BlueHalo has won six different AFRL contracts worth a total of $ 136 million, including the latest space communications and sensing systems to improve autonomous spacecraft control and enhance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Is developing.

DOD requires a wide range of products and services, providing opportunities for companies with diverse disciplines. This includes manufacturing systems and components, as well as operational management services for spacecraft, satellites, launch operations, ground control, and software development. It also includes companies that can collect a series of newly generated data from space for information processing and analysis.

To take advantage of these opportunities, Cartland’s entities are working with local governments and industry associations to build relationships between businesses and Pentagon agencies. NewSpace New Mexico, an industry group founded in Albuquerque in 2018, has led many of these activities primarily in collaboration with AFRL.

To accelerate these efforts, NewSpace will receive $ 11 million in federal funding over the next five years, where companies will connect with AFRL and other government agencies to build networks, launch businesses and grow. Allows you to build two new innovation hubs that you can force.

On July 8, the association opened a new 8,700-square-foot facility near Sunport called the “Unite and Ignite Space” Innovation Hub. The facility provides resources, coworking areas, meeting spaces and networking events to facilitate connectivity and collaboration. It has partnered with AFRL to open a center.

According to NewSpace founder and CEO Casey Anglada DeRaad, we plan to open an additional 15,000 square feet of space on our upcoming MaxQ development site to provide similar services, including secure management for companies to work on sensitive projects. ..

And AFRL itself opened an independent innovation hub for space companies in Nobhill this spring. This center, called Q Station, helps work on new technologies by facilitating direct connections between businesses and DOD entities.

“These new facilities and programs can provide a lot of resources to connect space suppliers and buyers,” DeRaad told the journal. “This allows us to bring everyone together in a cohesive and collaborative ecosystem.”

“I’m really excited”

Like everyone else, DeRaad said the ongoing momentum represents a change, a turning point.

“We’ve been in cheerleader mode for the last few years, but now people are really excited,” De Raad said. “We have a real opportunity to become a leader in the space industry.”

New Mexico has long been home to space innovation and development, said Matt Fetro of AFRL Technology Outreach Lead.

“But we can see that the innovation is accelerating with new programs and companies based in New Mexico,” Fetro told the journal. “It brings New Mexico to national recognition as an important place in the industry, which is new.”

Fetrow added that the MaxQ development site and satellite manufacturing complex that Washington, DC-based Theia Group wants to build next to Sunport is a particularly important achievement.

MaxQ has the potential to concentrate dozens of tech companies in approximately 70 acres of space north of Cartland. The complex will be built in stages, eventually covering more than 2 million square feet of offices, laboratories, retail and manufacturing facilities extending from Carlyle to Truman on the south side of Gibson.

Meanwhile, the satellite manufacturing complex will be located on 114.5 acres of land just west of MaxQ. The project, called the Orion Center, will include a 4.1 million square foot factory and other facilities. According to Theia Group, it will hire 1,000 people at the start and could grow to 2,500 later.

“It will be a game changer,” Fetro said.

Orion investors have already leased a 72,000-square-foot building in Sandia Science and Technology Park. And in June, Theia Group paid the city $ 1 million to lease the land covered by the Orion Center, said Pat Davis, Albuquerque city council member representing the region.

“They have already paid their first rent and are currently doing a road show to raise more money for the project,” Davis told the journal.

Given all the development underway, New Mexico has gained a national “verification” for efforts to build a vibrant commercial space industry here, Davis added.

“I feel like the movie industry was 10 years ago,” Davis said. “We sowed the original seeds 20 years ago with the incentives and resources to build the industry, but 10 years before it became unique, and until it became a national leader. It took another 10 years. The space industry is following the same path. “

