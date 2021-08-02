



How the Covid crisis changed our view of talent

Success depends on the best people doing different things in the rapidly changing digital world

Do you need to revisit the talented people in your organization because the outlook is uncertain? It’s not their fault. Covid is, of course, losing confidence that the organization has the features it needs in the future.

Some leaders are beginning to question whether the people they have designated to guide the organization into the future now have the right combination of skills. Individuals contacted me and shared their fear that current uncertainties are making them feel deadlocked and uncertain.

Is the crisis a time to worry about talent? No one knows what’s coming next, but the legacy approach to talent development doesn’t meet today’s changing needs. Organizations that effectively rethink their talent development approaches have a viable advantage over those that do not.

In the last 18 months, we’ve found that business success depends on the best people in the rapidly changing digital world doing things differently. Your talent strategy needs to reflect this.

Today, both technical and human components are important. The constant change in business technology means that your talent requires a different set of abilities. Not all of them need to learn how to program, but they do need to understand new technology opportunities and how to use them to create a competitive advantage.

In short, every talent needs an understanding of basic digital literacy and future technological changes. Talent teams need to consider how technology changes roles and required skills, and how technology develops them better.

How your talent uses what leading talent thinker Josh Bersin calls “power skills” to work better with others and get the most out of them. It has become important. Unless they develop the skills to manage and guide an increasingly diverse team in the virtual world, they will not be able to produce the impact you need.

Whether your talent works in the back office or at the forefront, they have a human-centric mindset and what their customers are doing or trying to achieve to deliver their products and services. You need to develop the ability to understand what it is.

Your talent system needs to be ready to take on roles that your people have never seen. Otherwise, your organization will have a hard time. So ask yourself.

Do our talents welcome development opportunities and accept uncertainty? Are they leading with empathy, curiosity and passion now? Are they looking for ways to act swiftly, resolutely and boldly and solve problems?

If the above answer is no, it may be time to rethink your approach.

Coca-Cola welcomed 2021 and gave consumers an inspiring invitation to “Open to Better.” The company’s ideas for talent also provide insight into what is possible. “The world has changed. Lisa Chan, Coke’s Global Chief Human Resources Officer, said: Here you can read some of her thoughts.

After the pandemic, Cork realized that talent was the key to a stronger manifestation and change to grow faster. The company initially acknowledged that its human resources operations need to be rethought to respond to sudden changes in business practices, business operations, and foreign markets.

It identified significant gaps in the process of talent, work experience, data and technology. Most importantly, take advantage of business challenges and rethink everything to develop your skills, talents and potential.

In the case of Coke, the company finds that it is looking for people who are willing and capable to go one step further and be creative with their approach, creativity and ability to adapt to different situations. This has led us to look for talent in new places to bring new ideas and experiences.

After that, Cola gathered promising talent from across the organization and worked on a special team project to address the business issues identified by senior management. It was so effective that the business unit competed for the team to tackle the problem and the talent learned new things beyond their daily role.

It’s small, but it’s used by my organization, SEAC. I realized that the legacy way of looking at things and relying on existing perspectives can stall your thoughts if you’re not careful. That’s why I enjoy learning from the younger generation and other industries.

What should be considered when rethinking the talent approach?

The traditional talent approach, even some of the best and most innovative I’ve seen, tends to be a cohort-led structured program. Your talents also need to be supported to wander and learn what they need.

Your talent team needs to keep in mind some facts. You now need to use innovation, new leadership approaches, digital business insights, and technology literacy together to build the talent to change your business better. Also, in order to be the talent required by the 4.0 world, we need to extend them from becoming masters of one deep discipline.

Arinya Talerngsri is CEO and Managing Director of SEAC, a Lifelong Learning Center in Southeast Asia. She can contact arinya_t @ seasiacenter.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa by email. Contact us at https://forms.gle/wf8upGdmwprxC6Ey9 to find out how SEAC can help your business in times of uncertainty.

