



Google’s earthquake warning system warned Hawke’s Bay residents that a magnitude 6.0 earthquake had occurred off the coast.

The magnitude 5.1 earthquake was not the only thing that awakened many inhabitants on the east coast of the North Island.

Many red-eye Android users remained confused by the shaking shortly after 1am after receiving an alert on Google’s mobile phone explaining that a magnitude 6.0 quake had occurred off the coast.

Inaccurate warnings wondered if we needed to head uphill, especially in parts of the Hawke’s Bay area.

GeoNet, a government-funded warning system, reported that a magnitude 5.1 quake concentrated about 10 km southeast of Tokoroa in the Waikato area, occurring at a depth of 160 km shortly after 1 am on Monday morning.

It was widely felt by people throughout New Zealand, especially the North Island, with nearly 2,800 people recording their reactions on the GeoNet website.

A social media post by GeoNet explained that such deep-focus earthquakes were usually felt widespread, but usually not near the center.

“This is due to the subducting tectonic plate beneath the North Island, where most of the seismic energy travels along the plate towards the surface, closer to the east coast of the country,” he said.

Google detected Hawke’s Bay residents’ phones shaking and warned them to let them know that a magnitude 6.0 earthquake had occurred off the coast.Photo / Attachment

Dozens of residents of Hawke’s Bay used social media after being confused by Google’s warning that the magnitude 6.0 quake had its epicenter on the east coast of New Zealand.

Hastings-based Jill Farrowfield said he woke up to a cat meowing on his face.

“I think she could feel it coming, so I stood up and saw what she was doing and was shocked.

“A few minutes later, I received an Android urgent message that I was out at sea, so take a look at GeoNet, which says Tokoroa.”

She said it was confusing and wondered if there were two separate earthquakes.

Alerts were sent to Android mobile users as part of the Android Earthquake Alerts System, a trial launched earlier this year in New Zealand and Greece.

Use a physics-based approach to determine the magnitude and location of an earthquake.

The accelerometer built into most Android smartphones is used to detect seismic waves that indicate the possibility of an earthquake. This signal is sent to Google’s seismic detection server, along with a rough location of where the quake occurred.

The server then retrieves this information from many phones to determine if an quake is occurring, where it is occurring, and the magnitude of the quake.

Alerts are issued only for earthquake estimates of magnitude 4.5 and above, and what is the National Danish Emergency Management Agency’s system used to alert mobile phone users about Covid-19 blockages, tsunamis, and earthquakes? Varies.

Google was asked to comment on the use of alerts for magnitude 5.1 earthquakes and their lack of accuracy.

Geonet reported it as a magnitude 5.1 quake centered near Tokoroa, but Google Alert described it as a magnitude 6.0 quake off the east coast of New Zealand. Photo / GeoNet

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is responsible for issuing national recommendations and warnings in the event of a serious threat.

An agency spokesperson said he was not involved in the development of Google’s early warning system for earthquakes, but aimed to inform people a few seconds ago that the quake could be imminent.

This helped people “mentally prepare” and take immediate life-safety measures such as falling, covering, and retaining before they sought further information from official channels.

He said GeoNet continues to be the “decisive source” of earthquake information in New Zealand.

“We encourage everyone to download the app as it is an easy and quick way to find out more about all the earthquakes that have occurred in and around New Zealand.”

National recommendations and warnings are published on their website civildefence.govt.nz and Twitter @ nzcivildefence in the event of a serious threat.

GeoNet is also asked to comment on the Google Alerts system.

