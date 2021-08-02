Obuasi SHTS wins first Sci-Tech Innovation Challenge





After a two-day competition where the school had to build a project from scratch, Obuasi SHTS impressed the jury with an automatic disinfection station and declared it a winner.

Their award-winning innovation was a complex system that utilizes ultrasonic sensors, immersion pumps, electromagnetic switches, and Arduino to minimize physical contact during disinfection.

The winner, Obuasi SHTS, scored 307 points and left with 20,000 GHz for the team (students and teachers) and 10,000 GHz worth of scientific equipment at school.

Agree Memorial SHS came in second with 293 points, earning GH17,000 in the team and scientific equipment equivalent to GHC8,000 in school. The Agree Memorial SHS innovation was a health assistant robot designed to assist in the delivery of medicines and food to COVID-19 patients.

The University of Prempe, which came in second with 290 points, was also awarded the team with 15,000 GHz and the school with scientific equipment worth 5,000 GHz. COVSAM: The Covid-19 Safety Protocols Station was the innovation that brought them slots.

At the harbor of innovative ideas, the remaining seven schools each received a GH5,000 comfort award, GH4,000 was sent to the team, and the school received GHC1,000 worth of scientific equipment.

Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) used ultrasonic sensors and robotics to automate hand washing and disinfection, scoring 289 points at the smart disinfection station and finishing fourth.

In fifth place, the Snani-based Don Bosco Technical Institute scored 267 points in a hand-washing machine using a voice prompt to ensure that the COVID protocol was properly secured.

Archbishop Porter Girls SHS, the only school to attend, is a steam humidifier designed to introduce moisture into the atmosphere to prevent mucus thickening and help cilia trap the COVID-19 virus. He finished 6th with 262 points from an Archubishop.

The Washington-based team of Louis Rutten SHS designed another automated and comprehensive disinfection station, the COVID-19 Protocol Assistant (CPA), which scored 255 points and finished seventh. Mfantsipim School finished eighth with 251 points on an e-learning platform named COVINFO.

On the 9th, Sekyedumase SHS scored 240 points for temperature sensors / automatic doors. St. Thomas Aquinas SHS was in 10th place, scoring 231 points and designing an automatic money transfer system “Cashbot” that reduces physical contact during transactions.

On behalf of the organizers, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, Managing Director of Primetime Limited, thanked the sponsors, schools and teachers for their contributions to the success of the program.

In her speech, the organizer said she hopes more institutions will participate to support the science and technology fair in the coming years.

The Sci-Tech Innovation Challenge was introduced after the three editions of the Sci-Tech Fair were held annually, primarily as an exhibition platform for science and technology innovation across the country.

The Challenge was designed to introduce competitive elements and enhance the practical impact of the Science and Technology Fair.

This year, the Sci-Tech Fair was separated from the National Science & Maths Quiz and integrated with Mentorship Sessions to create the first edition of the STEM Festival, a month-long celebration of innovation and science.

STEM Festival 2021 is proudly sponsored by Absabank Ghana Limited with the support of Academic City University College, Junior Camp Ghana, Joy News, Joy Learning and YFM.

