Set standards for low tech | News





If computers are to be an increasing part of a lawyer’s workload, how do you ensure that such a system is designed, built, and operated according to appropriate professional standards? Last week, both the Law Society and the Solicitors Regulation Authority made important announcements about lawtech.

The announcement of the SRA was accompanied by the announcement of the status of market research commissioned by researchers at Oxford University. This report was the latest to identify the impact of a pandemic fast forward on digital work. However, it also identified a major gap between efforts to computerize the so-called BigLaw and efforts to enter PeopleLaw, an essentially traditional high-street company. One of the striking findings was that 97% of the money invested in the fast-growing low-tech sector was for Big Law.

I. Stephanie Voice, Bar Association

Regulators have long seen a role in correcting imbalances. One of the strategic priorities of 202023 is to actively support the adoption of legal technologies and other innovations that help meet the needs of public institutions, the business community, regulated companies, and the economy. .. .. We used the publication of the Oxford Report to uncover initiatives to build and build trust in Rotech.

It begins by challenging the perception that companies cannot afford new technology by collating and sharing information about the typical costs of technology and innovation. Other efforts include the renewal of the SRA Innovate website and the next funding bid under the Government Regulatory Pioneer Fund. We also announced a partnership with Swansea University. Create a virtual innovation hub that brings together commercial development, academic research, and regulatory activities, subject to funding approval, to enable cutting-edge legal innovation.

Perhaps most ambitious, SRA has also highlighted the possibility of approving or accrediting Rotech suppliers or systems as it is unclear whether standard accreditation services are valid for legitimate products. Regulators will consider taking on the job under the banner of SRA Innovate Services.

Find the best way to share a checklist or standard list for innovators to support and encourage technology developers. For example, this could be a guide to the laws, regulations, and industry certifications that rotech companies must comply with. The purpose of such a criteria list is to help law firms purchase services from law firms that comply with such criteria, the SRA statement said.

As part of a leading body working on legal technology and ethics, the Legal Association announced one possible accreditation standard last week. This is a set of five basic principles for Rotech’s design, development, and deployment.

Association President I. Stephanie Voice announced the principles in a presidential speech commemorating the reopening of 113 Chancery Lane. Voice explained this principle as the culmination of two years of work, including consultations with law firms, developers and regulators. they are:

l Compliance: Rotech’s design, development, and use must comply with all applicable regulations.

l Legality: Lawtech should be supported by the rule of law.

l Features: Lawtech producers and operators need to understand the features, benefits, limitations, and risks of the products used in the course of their work.

l Transparency: Information about how a low-tech solution was designed, deployed, and used must be accessible to low-tech operators and clients.

l Accountability: Lawtech must have an appropriate level of oversight when used to provide or provide legal services.

All five, according to Voice, are under one comprehensive principle: Client Care Principles. Clients need to be at the heart of low tech and decide how to proportionally consider business requirements and other principles.

We hope this will be the first step in digitally transforming the profession in a way that remains true to the ethical obligations of lawyers.

The overall idea is that digital legal services work according to the same ethical standards that human professions follow. We also need to provide a more stable and predictable environment for investment and development.

However, the principles are highly dependent on how they are monitored and implemented. Perhaps a government decision that is already struggling with how to regulate Internet giants. But that needs to be done, Voice said. Computer technology, the Internet, and AI have all been thought of as lawless spaces in many ways. However, low tech should not be lawless by definition.

