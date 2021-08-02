



Aery Calm Mind TiNYiSO Free Download PC Game Setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Aery Calm Mind TiNYiSO PC Game 2021 Overview Aery – Calm Mind is an interactive game experience designed to calm your mind and soul. You jump into the role of a little bird, exploring beautiful landscapes and collecting the lost feathers of your little friend. Since there are no enemies or any danger of any kind, you will be able to lean back and enjoy the sights and feel of flight. It is a great game to relax and unwind after a stressful day full of troubles. Each level has two parts. A first introduction to the general topic and a second introduction give more time to wander around and enjoy the beauty of the area. Of course, you can always select the level that you feel is most relaxing. Most levels can be completed very quickly so you can choose to freely spend time exploring the environment but you don’t have to stay for long if you are just looking for a short moment of peace and enjoyment. The game also features: * 16 different landscapes * Unlimited replayability with randomized level objectives * Beautiful visuals and soundtrack * Flying experience * Intuitive and relaxing gameplay * A moment of calm and enjoyment in your daily life Technical specifications of this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Game File name: Aery_Calm_Mind_TiNYiSO.zip Game download size: 920 MBMD5SUM: 66bcac58ad8774e127845373caed9962 Aery Calm Mind TiNYiS System Requirements

Before you start Aery Calm Mind TiNYiSO free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Win 7 * Processor: i5 * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GTX600 * Storage: 2GB available space * Sound card: No specific requirements.

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Win 10 * Processor: i7 * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GTX700 * Storage: 2GB available space * Sound card: No specific requirements.

EpiXR Games UG 2021

