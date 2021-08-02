Upgrade your kitchen with smart cooking technology | Tech Know Tidbits





Imagine an oven that cooks roasts perfectly at the push of a button, or a refrigerator that automatically orders groceries. Welcome to the world of smart kitchen technology. A new class of appliances is not only useful for tidying up, but also for cooking and entertainment.

We’ve put together some of the best smart kitchen devices available today to help you find the right cookware when you’re considering updating your appliance.

Air fryer

Average price: $ 100

In the world of kitchen equipment, there is one important item that cannot escape the modern air fryer. Air Fryer is the latest kitchen gadget.

An air fryer is a small oven with a high-concentration heat source and a powerful fan that moves the heat to crispy, freezing, homemade finger foods, and even vegetables, with little or no oil. Less oil has less calories and fat than traditional cooking methods.

I use mine almost every day. According to Cherel Dasylva, who lives in the VIERA TV, it has replaced several other small kitchen appliances since the acquisition of the 7-in-1.

The Cosori Air Fryer Max is a popular model with 13 one-touch cooking features, 360-degree rapid air circulation, and a removable non-stick basket that is safe in the dishwasher.

Bread maker

Average price: $ 75

Making bread has long been considered a tedious process. But with the right bread machine, you can easily bake the perfect bread. The Hamilton Beach Bread Machine promises freshly baked homemade bread in three steps: adding ingredients, selecting a cycle and pressing start.

Alan Fettero, who lives in Titusville, said he had been looking for a bread machine for years before he could bite the bullet and finally buy it. It does everything except assembling the material. It will take 5 minutes to make your favorite recipe.

You can choose to make 1.5 pounds or 2 pounds of bread at Hamilton Beach Bread Maker. Machine settings include Basic, Express, French, Gluten Free, Eastless, Sweet and Whole Grains.

Pressure cooker

Average price: $ 80

The pressure cooker operates on the simple principle of steam pressure. A closed pot contains a large amount of steam inside, which creates high pressure and speeds up food cooking. And now, remote access via the Instant Pot app and voice access via Amazon Alexa make managing small appliances even easier.

Rockledge resident Carol Erich got an instant pot on a Cyber ​​Monday deal, but he doesn’t regret it. The idea of ​​cooking whole chicken in just one pan in 10 minutes is crazy, but it really works.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker is a collection of eight kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, pot, steamer, and warmer.

Smart toaster

Average price: $ 300

Making toast is a delicate task, but the Revolution Cooking Touchscreen Toaster promises never to burn the toast again. This is because this toaster can be easily programmed to suit your toasting needs by choosing one of the seven browning levels with a user-friendly touch screen. Whether it’s a nearly burnt toast or a perfect golden brown, you can do it all with a smart toaster.

Smart refrigerator

Average price: $ 3,000

Design innovations and technological advances have greatly increased the potential of refrigerators with connected smart devices and high-end models that act as information hubs.

Samsungs 4-Door Flex Refrigerator is equipped with a drawer that can convert from refrigerator to freezer in 5 preset temperature modes: freeze, soft freeze, meat / fish, fruit / vegetable and beverage. Another great feature of the refrigerator is the intuitive 21.5-inch touch screen on the refrigerator door, which allows families to connect and enjoy. It syncs with your smartphone and can be used in the app to manage your refrigerator inventory and order groceries.

