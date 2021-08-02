Google and News Corp partners provide training to local and local news professionals





Google and News Corp today launched an initiative to offer young journalists digital skills training and new opportunities.

The Digital News Academy trains 750 local and regional news professionals from various outlets across the country, including Australian community media and several others.

The program runs over a three-year period and offers classes in skills such as digital journalism, video and audio production, data journalism, audience measurement, reader income, digital business models, and marketing.

In addition to supporting digital capabilities, the Digital News Academy will provide opportunities for young journalists and will fund 60 new 12-month journalism training sessions in the Australian region over the next three years.

Michael Miller, Executive Chairman of News Corp Australasias, said the Academy will provide essential skills for news media professionals at critical times.

The future of commercial news organizations depends on the ability to serve viewers in concrete and valuable ways, and to create and publish journalism that is consumed in the ways and places they choose, Miller said. Stated.

This task is the basic mission of large and small news organizations to develop business models built on high-value journalism. Thanks to Google for working with News Corp Australia for establishing the Academy and further recognizing the value and importance of journalism.

In February, News Corp announced that it had agreed to a multi-year partnership with Google to serve content from news sites around the world in exchange for a large payment by Google.

News Corp’s publications participating in the Google News Showcase include The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, and the New York Post. UK: The Times, The Sunday Times, and the Sun. Australia has a variety of news platforms, including Australian, News.com.au, Sky News, and multiple metropolitan and regional titles.

The three-year contract also includes developing a subscription platform, sharing advertising revenue through Google’s advertising technology services, fostering audio journalism, and making a meaningful investment in video journalism on YouTube.

News Corps CEO Robert Thomson didn’t reveal the value of the three-year license agreement at the time (no publisher), but premium journalism premium.

Thanks to Sundar Pichai [Googles CEO] And his team at Google continued, demonstrating a thoughtful commitment to journalism that resonates in all countries.

This has been a passionate cause for us for over a decade and we are pleased that the terms of trade of all publishers, not just News Corp, have changed.

