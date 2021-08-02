Google Cloud and SAP SE Announce Extended Strategic Partnership





Google Cloud and SAP SE have announced an extended strategic partnership.

Under this partnership, Google Cloud and SAP aim to enable customers to transform their business, move critical business systems to the cloud, and enhance existing business systems with AI and machine learning Google Cloud capabilities. increase. Google Cloud will be a strategic cloud partner for RISE with SAP products.

According to Google, this partnership will help accelerate customers’ cloud and business process migrations. Customers say they can benefit from the planned global availability of multiple SAP services and products on Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure and high-speed networks. Include SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions within the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP).

“Google Cloud and SAP share a commitment to support customer success and growth,” said Rob Enslin, president of Google Cloud.

“We are pleased to partner with SAP to accelerate the transformation of digital businesses with SAP on Google Cloud and next-generation cloud capabilities. New partnerships with RISE and SAP support and close integration between SAP and Google Cloud. Allows customers to seamlessly deploy their most important business systems and applications in a promising, secure, low-latency environment.

“And we run them in a sustainable way on the cleanest cloud in the industry,” he adds.

Thomas Saueressig, SAPSE’s board member and product engineer, says RISE with SAP has been hired by customers who want to accelerate their path to becoming an intelligent company.

“We are currently expanding our partnership with Google Cloud to drive customer success,” he says.

“By providing the integration of SAP solutions, SAP BTP, Google Cloud infrastructure and AI, machine learning, and analytics capabilities, customers have both the choices they want and an innovative portfolio that seeks to transform their business in the cloud. available.”

SAP and Google Cloud promoted joint customer recruitment throughout 2021, and mutual customers such as AES Corporation, Energizer, and MSC Industrial chose RISE using SAP on Google Cloud.

“Companies have learned the value of world-class infrastructure and the need to make data more powerful during a pandemic,” said Karan Bajwa, vice president of Google Cloud Asia Pacific.

“A successful business in 10 or 20 years is one that is leveraging the power of data to start running core systems in next-generation infrastructure today. Wipro, Ocean Network Express, Siam Cement Group, and many other APACs. Has adopted. We have digitally transformed at speed and scale and moved to S / 4HANA running on Google Cloud.

“We look forward to partnering with SAP on RISE to help more organizations in the region accelerate the migration of their most important business systems to the cloud,” he says.

